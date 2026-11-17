Photo courtesy Soccerwarz.

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Players can assemble squads of heroes and creatures in ‘Soccerwarz’, a new free mobile strategy game, writes JASON BANNIER.

A new mobile fantasy game pits knights, goblins and other creatures against each other in seven-a-side football matches. In Soccerwarz, players must outsmart their opponents through strategic formations and carefully planned moves.

The free-to-play game, developed by South Korean studio Dcompany, was released on Android and iOS this week. To celebrate the launch, the studio has provided the code “SWLAUNCH”, which players can redeem for in-game rewards until 31 December 2026.

Before kick-off, each side positions a goalkeeper and six outfield players on a 5 × 9 grid. Neither team can see the opposing formation until both have completed their preparations. Once the line-ups are revealed, the ball moves automatically, with passing, interceptions and shots determined by individual player statistics.

Characters occupying the same square compete for possession when the ball reaches them. A well-placed player can disrupt an opponent’s attack, while a poorly positioned defender could leave an opening for a goal.

Matches follow a best-of-three-round format, with each round ending when a goal is scored or after 20 actions. Between rounds, players can change their formations or make substitutions to counter the opposition. A penalty shootout decides the winner if the teams remain level.

There are 22 playable characters at launch, each with different statistics, traits and classes. The three classes operate through a rock-paper-scissors system: attack beats tech, tech beats defence, and defence beats attack. Choosing the right line-up involves considering individual strengths and how characters match up against their rivals.

Characters earn experience through matches, allowing them to level up, while collected shards can increase their star ratings. Dcompany plans to expand the roster with two additional characters each season.

Beyond individual contests, ranked matches support solo competitors and groups of up to three friends. Players can form clubs and compete in Club Wars, while monthly ranked seasons offer rewards based on performance.

Optional purchases include a premium pass and in-game diamonds, with the odds of random character draws displayed in the game. Advertisements are limited to optional videos that players can watch to earn rewards.

* Watch the YouTube trailer for ‘Soccerwarz’ here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.