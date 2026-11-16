Image courtesy Dawn of Defense.

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A new PC strategy game challenges players to defend their homeland while commanding armies to conquer enemy territory, writes JASON BANNIER.

Surviving an invasion is only half the battle in a new tower defence game titled Dawn of Defense. Players must defend their homeland against enemy waves while launching their own attacks to conquer islands and destroy fortresses.

The strategy game launches on Steam today (17 November 2026). Developer 6side Studio reported that 108,000 players tried the demo, while the game surpassed 100,000 Steam wishlists ahead of launch.

A recent release date trailer on YouTube introduces the fantasy setting, where a northern tribe battles an invading empire called the Imperium Aeternum. Players must defend the Spiridun, a sacred tower at the heart of the tribe’s remaining territory, against approaching armies.

To protect the Spiridun, players can build defensive towers along trenches between islands, using different weapons and upgrades to stop increasingly powerful waves of enemies. However, holding ground is not enough. Warriors and heroes can be commanded in real time to push into enemy territory, capture islands and attack imperial strongholds.

Image courtesy Dawn of Defense.

Captured territory provides space for additional defensive towers, training camps and production buildings. Players can expand their economy by gathering resources to support larger armies and stronger fortifications.

Each defeated enemy wave offers a choice of three randomly selected runestones. These magical upgrades provide different effects for buildings and troops, allowing players to develop new strategies during a battle.

Dawn of Defense features a progression system that rewards repeated attempts. After each run, whether successful or not, players earn a currency called Runes. These can be spent on permanent upgrades through a skill tree, unlocking additional towers, units and abilities for future attempts.

Procedurally generated environments further change the battlefield between runs, requiring players to adapt their strategies rather than rely on identical layouts.