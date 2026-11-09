‘Shrek 2’ remaster revives couch co-op

Photo courtesy DreamWorks.

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The big green ogre gets a 4K makeover, with online play added alongside local co-op action, writes JASON BANNIER.

Shrek and friends are charging back into fairytale chaos in a remastered edition of the 2004 Shrek 2 game. This time, however, most players won’t need to untangle wired controllers before hitting start.

DreamWorks Shrek 2 Remastered launches today (10 November 2026).

The title has been rebuilt with improved textures, updated cutscenes, an enhanced user interface and support for 4K resolution on select devices. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Players can explore the fairytale kingdom of Far Far Away, with levels recreating moments from the movie and hiding Easter eggs in locations including Shrek’s swamp and Fiona’s castle.

The 2004 release sold more than 4-million copies. Based on the film series, the adventure features Shrek, Fiona and Donkey, with Shrek 2 adding Puss in Boots to the group. Players can take control of the cast and swap heroes at any point, using different abilities to deal with enemies, bosses and environmental puzzles.

Combat keeps the button-mashing style of the 2004 adventure. Shrek and friends smash, throw and kick their way through enemies, while the full campaign can be played alone or co-operatively with up to three other people. Local and online play can be mixed so players on the same screen can team up with others remotely.

A new Photo Mode lets players freeze the action for screenshots. A Cheats Menu unlocks different ways to change a playthrough.

The Steam edition supports achievements and Remote Play Together, which lets friends join local co-op remotely. Native online multiplayer on PC uses Epic Online Services, with support for linking a Steam account.

* Visit the Steam page for ‘DreamWorks Shrek 2 Remastered’ here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.