‘Street Fighter’ kicks into big screens today

Image courtesy Street Fighter.

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A new action movie, adapted from the iconic fighting game series, matches old rivalries with a deadly conspiracy, writes JASON BANNIER.

A live-action adaptation of one of gaming’s foundational fighting franchises, Street Fighter, debuts in cinemas today (16 October 2026). Since the original title launched in 1987, developer Capcom’s series has shaped competitive fighting across arcades, consoles and esports.

Street Fighter (2026) is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres. The movie was filmed for Imax and is available in the format at selected cinemas.

The story is set in 1993, when a mysterious martial artist named Chun-Li recruits estranged fighters Ryu and Ken Masters for the next World Warrior Tournament, a contest that gathers combatants from around the globe. The competition conceals a dangerous conspiracy that forces Ryu and Ken to confront one another and a history that drove them apart.

The narrative does not continue the 1994 movie Street Fighter, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, or the 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. The adaptation draws on the games’ classic special moves, colourful combatants and tournament structure.

Andrew Koji stars as Ryu, alongside Noah Centineo as Ken and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. David Dastmalchian plays M Bison, while Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i appears as Akuma and Cody Rhodes takes the role of Guile. The cast includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief and Hirooki Goto as E Honda.

Bad Trip director Kitao Sakurai leads the movie. Capcom and Legendary Entertainment jointly financed the production, with Paramount Pictures distributing.

* Watch the ‘Street Fighter’ here.