Stream of the Day
Money Heist Part 5, Vol 1 – Coming soon to Netflix
The fifth instalment of Money Heist is coming to Netflix on 3 September, with the second part arriving in December.
The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan.
Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.
Money Heist (originally La Casa de Papel) Part 5, Volume 1 will launch globally on Netflix on 3 September, with Volume 2 following on 3 December. For more information, visit www.netflix.com/lacasadepapel.
