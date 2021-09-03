Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game revealed

Warner Bros Games, TT Games, The Lego Group, and Lucasfilm Games recently revealed a new gameplay trailer for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga where Padawans learn to become Jedi with guidance from their Jedi Masters. In the upcoming game, players will explore the new Lego Star Wars galaxy and experience nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films reimagined with hilarious Lego humour.

The game will release in 2022, for the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features the biggest roster of playable characters in the Lego Star Wars series and players will engage in new ways of combat as they wield lightsabers, fire blasters, and chain different attacks with the greatest legends from every era of the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, and a legion of other heroes.

The greatest space and land vehicles are also available to command. Players can jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon to outrun Imperial starships, battle First Order TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings, or pod race on Tatooine. Players will be able to travel through hyperspace and explore planets that can be unlocked during their adventures. From the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss to the vibrant, city-covered planet Coruscant, the Lego Star Wars galaxy is yours to discover and play in.

