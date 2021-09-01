Stream of the Day
Netflix reveals Tudum fan event
The Tudum fan event, named after the Netflix start-up sound, is set to reveal updates to over 70 series, films, and specials on the platform.
You know the Tudum sound if you’ve ever started the Netflix app, or watched any Netflix Original. This is why Netflix chose it for its inaugural “Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”
On 25 September, the platform’s biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It’s the platform’s first global Tudum event, and the goal is to entertain and honour Netflix fans from across the globe.
How to Watch
The virtual livestream event begins at 6pm SAST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.
There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 2pm SAST on specific channels.
What to Expect
Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour event — including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, among many others. These include:
- Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
- A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
- A Traves De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Oscuro Deseo
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
Visit TUDUM.com for the latest news and information.
