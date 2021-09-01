Netflix reveals Tudum fan event

You know the Tudum sound if you’ve ever started the Netflix app, or watched any Netflix Original. This is why Netflix chose it for its inaugural “Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”

On 25 September, the platform’s biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It’s the platform’s first global Tudum event, and the goal is to entertain and honour Netflix fans from across the globe.

How to Watch

The virtual livestream event begins at 6pm SAST. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.

There will be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 2pm SAST on specific channels.

What to Expect

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour event — including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, among many others. These include:

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Traves De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Oscuro Deseo

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

