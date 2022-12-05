Explore the darker side of the Marvel Universe on PC and consoles

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is out now on Windows PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, from 2K and Marvel Entertainment, is now available worldwide on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S. The PlayStation4 (PS4), Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of the game will be available at a later date.

Created by Firaxis Games, the studio behind the critically-acclaimed XCOM and Civilization franchises, Marvel’s Midnight Suns combines the rich story, character relationships, customisation, and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary card-based tactics game.

Jay Ong, executive vice president of Marvel Games, says: “Marvel authenticity and love for our characters permeates every battle, decision, and interaction. It’s a dream come true for any Marvel fan who ever fantasised of being able to not just fight alongside legendary Marvel heroes, but to live among them as well.”

Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, players will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world’s greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.

Bill Rosemann, VP and creative director of Marvel Games, says: “From the explosive action of the battlefield to the unfolding mysteries of the Abbey, we are so excited for players to explore the darker side of the Marvel Universe.”

“Firaxis dug deep into the Marvel Vault, chose to spotlight characters that they truly love, and poured their hearts into expertly delivering their vision of the rising stars that are the Midnight Suns.”

“I can’t overstate how excited we are to finally bring Marvel’s Midnight Suns to our fans, whether you are a hardcore Marvel comics reader or a longtime tactics veteran,” says Jake Solomon, creative director at Firaxis Games for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. “Thank you to everyone who has joined us on our journey to bring this game to life.”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a compelling story and revolutionary card-based tactical strategy gameplay including (as provided by Marvel):

Your Marvel Adventure. You are the Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Lead a legendary collection of heroes that span across the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more as you customise your team, tailor your selection of abilities to suit your playstyle and unlock iconic outfits that will delight any Marvel fan.

Explore the Darker Side of Marvel. Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon.

Live Among the Legends. See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favourite Marvel Super Heroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine and Captain Marvel. Dive deep and explore the Abbey – your very own mystical secret base – as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries.

Fight and Think like a SuperHero. From the creators of the critically-acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes a new engaging and deeply customizable card-based battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair. Team up with your fellow heroes, assess the battlefield and launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available in four editions: Standard Edition, Enhanced Edition, Digital+ Edition, and Legendary Edition:

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the base game;

The Enhanced Edition will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes a next-gen optimised version of the game for next-gen consoles and five premium cosmetic skins;

The Digital+ Edition will be available for $79.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes 11 premium cosmetic skins. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S SKUs include the next-gen optimised version of the game for next-gen consoles;

The Legendary Edition will be available for $99.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It includes the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass containing 23 premium cosmetic skins for the base game and 4 post-launch DLC packs, each featuring a new playable character, new missions, new enemies, and additional character skins.

For more information on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, visit www.midnightsuns.com