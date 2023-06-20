The Skrulls Invade the Marvel Comics U

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

One of the most anticipated Marvel Comics Universe projects of 2023, ‘Secret Invasion’ is out now on Disney+.

The Skrulls are back, and this time they’re invading the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new Disney+ series Secret Invasion sees the shapeshifting aliens infiltrate Earth at the highest levels of power, and it promises to be one of the most suspenseful and exciting MCU projects yet.

The series is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and follows Nick Fury as he tries to uncover a Skrull conspiracy that has been years in the making. Fury is joined by a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, including Talos, a Skrull who has been posing as Fury since the events of Captain Marvel.

The cast of Secret Invasion is stacked, with Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir all starring. The series is directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim, and it is written by Kyle Bradstreet.

Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated MCU projects of 2023, and it has the potential to be one of the most important. The series explores the Skrulls in a way that has never been done before, and it could have a major impact on the future of the MCU.

Here are some of the things to look forward to in Secret Invasion:

The return of the Skrulls: The Skrulls were first introduced in Captain Marvel, and they quickly became among the most popular new characters in the MCU. Secret Invasion gives us a closer look at the Skrulls, and explores their culture and their motivations.

The Skrull invasion: The Skrulls are shapeshifters, which means that they can infiltrate any group or organisation. Secret Invasion shows us how the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth at the highest levels of power, and it creates a sense of paranoia and suspense.

The team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents: Nick Fury is joined by a team of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, including Talos, to stop the Skrull invasion. This team of agents is a diverse group of characters, and they bring a variety of skills and abilities to the table.

The mystery: Secret Invasion is a mystery series, and it is full of twists and turns. We don’t know who the Skrulls are until the very end, and this keeps us guessing until the very last episode.

The series premieres on Disney+ today, 21 June 2023.