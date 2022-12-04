Time to put the medical bag away

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Finale of the comedy series about brilliant yet socially challenged Doc Martin airs on BritBox this December.

An acclaimed British medical comedy television series, Doc Martin stars Martin Clunes as Doctor Martin Ellingham.

Clunes is an English actor, comedian, director, and television host also known for his role as Gary Strang in Men Behaving Badly.

Nine seasons of the Doc Martin series aired between 2004 and 2019. The 10th season airs this December on BritBox.

Martin Clunes is the village doctor with poor patient care skills. Although he sincerely cares about his patients’ health, he despises small chat and is direct with his patients when giving them diagnosis and advice.

In the 10th season, Doctor Martin is no longer practising as a doctor but looking after four-month-old Mary Elizabeth and James Henry, and Louisa is the one seeing clients out of the surgery. Martin is determined to overcome his blood phobia after questioning his decision to resign.

These eight episodes of Doc Martin are airing on BritBox now:

I Will Survive

One Night Only

How Long Has This Been Going On?

Everlasting Love

Fly Me To The Moon

Return to Sender

Love Will Set You Free

Our Last Summer

The final episode is a Christmas special: Portwenn is full of festive cheer – until Doc Martin cancels the Santa, prompting his portrayer to show “Doc the Grinch” the magic of Christmas, with unintended consequences.