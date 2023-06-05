Midnight Ghost Hunt begins

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The spooky hide-and-seek sensation has brought its tricks to players on the Epic Games Store for the first time, with full crossplay functionality.

The widely acclaimed prop haunt Midnight Ghost Hunt is out now on the Epic Games Store as well as through Steam Early Access.

Vaulted Sky Games and Coffee Stain, publisher of Valheim, Deep Rock Galactic and Satisfactory, have added many great features on its journey to full commercial launch.

Recent quality of life enhancements includes making matches oh-so easy to manoeuvre with dedicated server support, and the addition of host migration means the lobby host can be smoothly transferred to another party member in player hosted games.

Additionally, players from both Epic Games Store and Steam will benefit from crossplay support, so everyone can play with their friends in the same lobby no matter what storefront they purchased from.

Midnight Ghost Hunt launched into Steam Early Access in March last year to huge acclaim, and its launch on the Epic Games Store is the next step on the game’s exciting journey to full commercial release.

The game is part of the end of May Steam sale until 8 June. After that it will be available for $19.99 at full price on both Steam and the Epic Games Store.