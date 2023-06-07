Stars align for Britbox crime comedy 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Big names Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken have teamed up for the hilarious first season of The Outlaws, starting today on Britbox.

In a collaboration that promises laughter and excitement, Stephen Merchant, known for his work in “The Office” and “Extras,” has brought together an all-star cast for a comedy crime caper. Joining him is the acclaimed Oscar-winner Christopher Walken, famous for his roles in “Catch Me If You Can” and “Pulp Fiction.”

Set in the vibrant city of Bristol, this story revolves around a motley crew of lawbreakers. From a promising Oxford-bound student and a down-on-his-luck corporate lawyer to an Instagram influencer and a small-time crook, fate throws them together for an unlikely community service sentence.

The seven strangers, harbouring resentment and coming from diverse backgrounds, must now put aside their differences to renovate a rundown community centre. However, when one of them becomes entangled in a dangerous underworld of organised crime, they find themselves uniting in ways they never expected.

As they navigate through legal trickery, budding romances, daring acts of heroism, and cases of mistaken identity, the group discovers they share more in common than they initially thought.

Described as a brilliantly silly crime comedy, the show is praised by The Guardian, stating that Christopher Walken steals the spotlight while Stephen Merchant’s creation “is warm, witty and surprisingly gritty”.

South African viewers can enjoy this series on the BritBox app, available on various platforms, including Android TV, Smart TVs, Google Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, and mobile devices. The app can be accessed on Android and Apple devices, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and selected Hisense, Toshiba, and VIDAA branded smart TVs. Interested viewers can take advantage of a one-week free trial and then subscribe for R99.99 per month at www.britbox.com.



