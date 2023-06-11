Stream ‘The Woman King’ now

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors from Dahomey, is now out on Showmax.

Some things are worth fighting for…

The Woman King is inspired by the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Shot in South Africa and Ghana with Moonlighting, The Woman King follows the epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits in preparation for battle against colonialists determined to destroy their way of life.

The Woman King has won 28 awards internationally, including Best Actress in an Action Movie for Davis at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards and six Black Reel awards, from Outstanding Film to Outstanding Breakthrough Actress for Pietermaritzburg-born Thuso Mbedu (Is’Thunzi, The Underground Railroad). Director Gina Prince-Blythewood (The Old Guard) was also nominated for a BAFTA.

The epic cast includes BAFTA winners John Boyega (Star Wars) and Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die); Ugandan BAFTA nominee Sheila Atim (The Underground Railroad); Benin’s five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo; and Nigerian breakout star Jimmy Odukoya.

The Woman King has a 94% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus simply says: “All hail Viola Davis! The Woman King rules.”

It began streaming on Showmax over the past weekend.