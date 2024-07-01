These 10 new technologies will change the world

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AI-powered scientific discovery, carbon-capturing microbes, and elastocalorics are among 10 technologies the World Economic Forum says will address global challenges.

The World Economic Forum has named the 10 top emerging technologies that will bave an impact on societies and economies within 3 to 5 years.

The annual Top 10 Emerging Technologies Report features AI-powered scientific discovery, carbon-capturing microbes, elastocalorics, as well as applications in health, communication, infrastructure and sustainability.

“Organisations make better choices when they understand the factors shaping the future,” said Jeremy Jurgens, managing director of the World Economic Forum and head of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “The report identifies technologies poised to significantly influence societies and economies. It also spotlights technologies with immense potential for revolutionising connectivity, addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and driving innovation across various fields.”

Frederick Fenter, chief executive editor of Frontiers, said: “Drawing on the expertise of Frontiers’ chief field editors worldwide brings our shared commitment to transformative science into clear focus, bringing insight and clarity to breakthrough technology that has the ability to change societies, economies, and lives for the better,”

The Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2024 are: