AI-Enabled PCs transform the workforce 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to transform the workforce landscape in 2024, with AI-enabled PCs at the forefront of this change. Multinational technology companies, like Lenovo, for example, have introduced the latest innovations in computing, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, its new Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite, marking a significant milestone in the PC industry’s evolution towards AI. These devices come at a time where technology intersects artificial intelligence, offering unprecedented levels of personalisation, efficiency, engagement and customisation – all of which shape the modern computing experience.

The Transformative Value of AI

AI-enabled PCs are significantly boosting workplace efficiency. By automating routine tasks, such as data entry, scheduling, and basic customer service inquiries, employees can focus on higher-value activities. AI-driven software can quickly analyse vast amounts of data, providing insights and recommendations that enable faster decision-making. This reduction in time spent on mundane tasks translates to increased productivity and streamlined operations.

At Lenovo, we’ve embraced the latest advances in Large-Language Models (LLMs) to eliminate manual tasks, allowing employees to focus on value-added activities. Our knowledge workers are saving an average of 1.9 hours per week using Copilot for Microsoft 365. While generative AI is enabling our marketing and sales teams to produce compelling, personalised content 90% faster. Additionally, automation in IT operations has resulted in average efficiency gains of 22% for application and hybrid cloud management.

Employee engagement is crucial for productivity and job satisfaction. AI-enabled PCs further contribute to employee engagement by offering tools that foster better communication and collaboration. For example, AI can analyse patterns in employee interactions and suggest ways to improve teamwork. Virtual assistants and chatbots can handle administrative tasks, allowing employees to concentrate on more meaningful work. Moreover, AI-driven analytics can gauge employee sentiment and provide insights to managers, helping them address concerns and enhance the work environment.

Personalisation is another area where AI-enabled PCs excel. These systems can learn from user behaviour and preferences to tailor the computing experience. Personalized workspaces, adaptive learning platforms, and customised software interfaces ensure that employees have the tools and information they need right at their fingertips. This not only improves user experience but also reduces the time spent searching for resources, thus enhancing productivity.

Where customers are concerned innovative AI technology has in some markets reduced its contact center handle times by 20%, providing thousands of Lenovo Forum users quick access to the information they need. In effect, this has assisted with boosting customer support efficiency by 50%.

Accelerating AI Deployment in 2024 and Beyond

In 2024, AI-enabled PCs are revolutionising the workforce by enhancing efficiency. As businesses increasingly adopt these technologies, they can expect to see a more productive, satisfied, and skilled workforce. From operations to customer engagement, the full potential of AI to drive success in the modern workplace is evident. The Lenovo AI Innovators program is just one of the several solutions which include an ecosystem of best-in-class software partners collaborating with Lenovo to provide customers with tailored, proven and ready-to-deploy AI solutions for their end-to-end operations, including computer vision, audio recognition, prediction, security, and virtual assistants for every industry.