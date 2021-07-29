Michi extends Integrated Amplifiers range

Michi has added the X3 and X5 integrated amplifiers, both of which deliver the range’s hallmark of reference-quality performance.

The Michi brand, distributed exclusively by Homemation in South Africa, have added the Michi X3 integrated amplifier and Michi X5 integrated amplifier to its portfolio of amplifiers. Michi is a flagship series of products built on the history and heritage of the legendary Rotel brand.

The Michi new amplifiers build upon the established Michi formula of offering the best-in-class audio engineering, via the exhaustive, critical evaluation of every circuit, signal path and component in combination with the in-house development of key technologies and components.

Michi products, available through the Homemation distribution network, are engineered and built to the highest quality standards in a dedicated Michi factory in the Rotel manufacturing facility.

“We are very excited about the introduction of the X3 and X5 Michi amplifiers,” says Daren Orth, CTO of Rotel. “The X3 and X5 are a natural extension of the ground-breaking work we have achieved with the relaunch of the Michi brand. These Integrated Amplifiers represent the best of Rotel and represent nearly six decades of engineering excellence, with products manufactured to the highest quality standards and offered with unsurpassed value.”

Michi X5 Stereo Integrated Amplifier – R 145 990

The Michi X5 Integrated Amplifier is Performance Redefined packaged in an exquisite industrial design. The X5 Integrated Amplifier is fully featured, supporting an array of 14 source inputs including Analog, Digital, XLR, PC-USB with DSD 2X decoding plus MQA rendering, Bluetooth with apt-X and AAC high-quality wireless streaming. Digital to analogue conversion utilises an AKM 32 bit, 768KHz DAC achieving meticulous accuracy and timing of the audio. The X5 closely follows the architecture of the existing Michi P5/S5 pre/power combination and is similarly powered by dual in-house manufactured oversized toroidal transformers, allowing the X5 to deliver 600 Watts of output power into 4 ohms and 350 Watts to 8-ohm loads with near limitless, controlled, bass energy. Isolation of the power supplied to all sensitive circuits also eliminates unwanted noise and distortion, further refining the audio signature. The front panel graphic display provides easy access to all setup options using the included custom-designed signature Michi remote control.

Michi X3 Stereo Integrated Amplifier – R 105 990

Delivers uncompromised audio performance conveniently packaged in an elegant industrial design. The X3 Integrated Amplifier delivers 350 Watts of robust power into 4 ohms and 200 Watts to 8-ohm loads, driven by a high-efficiency, oversized in-house manufactured toroidal transformer feeding independent analogue, digital and power amplifier voltage regulator circuits for optimal power isolation. The X3 architecture is all about continuous, high-quality performance with all circuits designed to optimise the signal path to each of the 13 source inputs, including XLR, Analog, Digital, PC-USB, Bluetooth apt-X wireless streaming and a Moving Magnet Phono Stage. Utilising direct-path circuit topology, the X3 further isolates sensitive audio signals and processing from the high current amplification stage lowering the noise floor and delivering an improved sound field. The X3 high-resolution screen ensures a quick setup of all features and multiple user-selectable configuration options of the run-time display. RS232 and Ethernet connectivity provide integration with most control systems.

For more information, visit www.homemation.co.za