MG marks new SA era
The Chinese ambassador to South Africa was on hand for the return of an iconic brand, as three new MG models were showcased.
MG officially arrived back in South Africa last week, with the iconic octagon logo taking centre stage at the Langhams Lifestyle Estate in Johannesburg.
Wu Peng, People’s Republic of China ambassador to South Africa, was on hand, to link the brand’s arrival to the growing economic bond between the two nations.
Sky Zhang, general manager of MG South Africa, introduced MG’s new tagline: “Exceed Expectation.”
He traced the marque’s lineage back to the British motoring pioneer, William Morris, who established Morris Garages – hence MG – back in 1920. His general manager, Cecil Kimber, re-bodied and tuned up contemporary Morris car models to produce faster cars with a sportier look – culminating in 1924 in the MG 14/28 Super Sports. With a top speed of 104,6km/h, it was class-leading for its time.
MG ZS appears on stage in Johannesburg. Photo supplied
Today, MG is part of SAIC Motor (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), China’s largest automotive company, which took over MG in 2007. SAIC is among the top 10 automotive companies worldwide, with 332 affiliated companies, 207,000 global employees, and 5-million vehicle sales in 2023. MG contributed 840,000 of these.
Carl Gotham, advanced design director at SAIC Design Advanced London, who plays a key role in shaping the design direction of the current lineup of MG cars, presented his vision of each of three models showcased at the launch last week.
The MG Cyberster arrives on stage. Photo supplied
“MG was born from passion and a dream,” he said. “At the heart of the brand is a drive to achieve as much with as little as possible”.
The models showcased at Langhams included the wallet-friendly ZS compact crossover, its larger sibling, the stylish and practical HS, and the Cyberster, the world’s first electric two-seater convertible.
MG also teased the audience with a variety of mystery models that the company indicated would be released in the very near future. While these models are still under wraps, it is evident that the focus will be on the growing B segment, featuring internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid variants, as well as an affordable battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the pipeline.
Photo supplied
MG provided the following descriptions of each of the models launched:
|ZS – Authentic
|HS – Assertive
|Cyberster – Pioneering
|Reliable – Over 1m sold worldwide
|2nd generation model with latest MG Design signature featuring ‘vigorous’ proportions
|The world’s first all-electric two-seater droptop. ‘Wind Hunter’ face design – front apertures guide air flow and assist with cooling
|Safe – 6 airbags, Bosch 9th Gen ESP with 8 integrated functions
|Tech-laden – dual 12.3-inch floating screens
|Immersive triple screens and Electric scissor doors with safety sensors
|Spacious 395l to 1166l of boot space with seats folded
|5-star EuroNCAP
|Electric soft top (opens and closes in 9 sec and operates at speeds up to 50km/h)
|Headlights inspired by the London Eye. ‘Leaping Leopard Shoulder line
|Taillights mimic the lines of the famous Shard building in London
|Cyber Arrow taillights inspired by the Union Jack
|2 Grades – Comfort and Luxury
|One range-topping halo model
|84kW / 150Nm1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a 4-speed Auto
|1.5-litre Turbo Petrol / 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT / new wet-clutch design for smoother shifts) / 125kW/275Nm 2.0-litre Turbo Petrol / 9-speed Auto Transmission (new high-efficiency oil pump) / 170kW/370Nm
|Dual electric motors / AWD375kW Total output / 725Nm (0-100km/h in 3,2 seconds
|Pricing from R289,900
|Pricing from R499 900,00
|R1399,900