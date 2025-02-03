From MG to Huawei, China startles SA market

Photo courtesy Huawei

Huawei believed that the new Nova smartphones will assist in growing its market share within the mid-range market, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

Anyone who thought AI startup DeepSeek was a flash-in-the-pan of Chinese companies innovating at startling cost-effectiveness, is not paying attention. Two very different launches in South Africa in the last two weeks provided a superb counterpoint to the furore over the release of a low-cost AI model from the East.

First, legendary car brand MG return to South Africa under the auspices of its “new” Chinese owners – Shanghai Automotive (SAIC), which took it over in 2007. Among the models unveiled at the event north of Johannesburg was the MG ZS, a compact crossover SUV with extensive high-tech features that include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but selling at only R289,900. Of course, the proof of a car is in the experience, and that still remains a mystery, not unlike what lies under the hood of DeepSeek.

One doesn’t have to say the same for another Chinese product launched in South Africa last week. On Thursday night, Huawei unveiled two AI-laden new smartphones in Sandton, under its mid-range Nova sub-brand. The Nova 13 starts at R 12,999 and the Nova 13i at R 6,999. Marketed as lifestyle accessories under Huawei’s “fashion forward” mantra, the devices are likely to startle the local market with the level of technology available at those prices.

The Nova 13 features a 60 Megapixel ultra-wide angle front Camera, making it one of the most powerful “selfie” cameras in the world. In comparison, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Honor Magic6 Pro – jointly ranked by benchmarking site DXOmark as the best selfie phones in the world – boast 12MP and 50MP lenses. And they cost exactly double. Of course, they beat the Nova on numerous other tests, but the front camera is one that matters more than most for its target market.

“We believe that the phones will assist us in really growing our market share within the mid-range smartphone market,” Peter Feng, GM of Huawei South Africa Consumer Business Group told Gadget on Thursday. “As the phone offers the features and functionality of some of the most high-end phones, it really is a game-changer for us, and with the AI features, a life-changer for our users. South Africans are a tech-savvy nation, and the Nova fills the game without breaking the bank.”

On the Nova 13i, the main lens on the rear camera weighs in at 108MP – massive for this market segment. Both feature 6.7-inch screens on bodies that are 7mm (Nova 13) and 8.4mm (13i) thick. This makes them almost indistinguishable, at a glance, from any flagship smartphone.

“South Africa is an exceptionally price-sensitive market, and what the Nova 13 is doing is building on our commitment to bring the consumer the best in technology at an affordable price,” said Feng. “Gone are the days that you had to spend tens of thousands to get great cameras, software, and battery life on a phone. With the Nova, you get all of that at an affordable price.”

During the launch, Feng presented a series of statistics that were as starling as the devices. The most significant was that Huawei had returned to number one in smartphone market share in a highly competitive Chinese environment in the last quarter of 2024, with 18% of handsets sold, ahead of Xiaomi at 17,14% and Apple at 17,11%. Vivo and Honor took fourth and fifth place, respectively, on 15.79% and 13.26%. It was the first time Huawei had been in first place in one quarter since 2020.

In South Africa, Huawei lies in second place, behind Samsung. It is ranked No. 1 in wearables, such as earphones and smartwatches. And it hopes to startle the market again.

Said Feng: “We will continue to innovate and push the boundaries.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.

