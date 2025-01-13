MG reveals new line-up for SA

The re-introduction of the iconic marquee to South Africa later this month will see pricing starting at under R300,000.

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated events on the automotive calendar – the official introduction of MG to South Africa. A new model line-up will be launched later this month, but the details have already been revealed.

The timing could not be more fitting. Just over one hundred years ago, MG pioneered the creation of the popular sports car, giving millions around the world an attainable slice of MG magic. When Morris Garages was created by British motoring pioneer William Morris, it was his general manager Cecil Kimber who was working behind the scenes to produce faster cars with a sportier look. To do this, Kimber re-bodied and tuned up contemporary Morris car models.

Its first model was the 14/28 Super Sports. With a top speed of 65mph (104,6km/h), the car was the existing Morris Oxford fitted with a two-seater body. For a comprehensive timeline of MG’s 100-year history please go to https://www.mg.co.uk/mg-centenary.

In 2007 SAIC Motor (Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), a Chinese carmaker based in Shanghai, became the custodian of the MG octagon and injected the R&D boost it needed to survive.

MG vehicles are now designed and developed by SAIC, and manufacturing mainly takes place at SAIC’s plants in China. SAIC also produces MG vehicles in Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan for their respective regional markets.

From an R&D perspective, MG is still heavily invested in the UK. In 2018 the company opened SAIC Design Advanced London in the heart of the UK Capital. The London studio focuses on innovative design concept studies and pre-concepts for future production projects by using state-of-the-art digital modelling before they are turned into more costly physical models.

From a sheer numbers point of view, MG has become the largest single-brand car exporter from China since 2019. In 2023, MG Motor sold approximately 840,000 vehicles globally, with 88% of those sales coming from markets outside China. In its birthplace, the UK, MG has held the title for the fastest-growing automotive brand for the past two years.

“We are confident MG will perform just as well in the local market, which is why we are launching initially with 25 dealers – and with plans for more over the next two years,” says Sky Zhang, general manager of MG Motor South Africa.

“We understand that driving preferences vary significantly across regions, and we’ve placed a strong emphasis on tailoring our offerings to meet the specific tastes of local consumers, engineering these likes and dislikes into our design and engineering processes. This makes MG so much more than just an affordable car; it stands out as a brand designed for mainstream markets with a unique identity.”

MG says its product development focuses on three pillars: “fun to drive, vigorous design, and Hi-tech futuristic”. A user-centred differentiated development strategy is adopted, backed by SAIC’s strong R&D and systemic capabilities, to meet the local needs and standards. In a nutshell, MG launches localised products and services, employing localised marketing communication and service strategies to provide the highest quality automotive products and mobility services to consumers.

“MG is 100% committed to the South African market,” says Zhang. “Backed by SAIC Motor, the largest automotive manufacturer in China and ranked among the Fortune Global 500, MG has a robust foundation for sustainable growth.

“The brand’s arrival in South Africa is a strategic long-term investment. SAIC’s infrastructure and resources are dedicated to ensuring local stability, from comprehensive service and support networks to a firm investment in local job creation and partnerships. Our goal is to make MG a reliable presence in South Africa and provide our customers with peace of mind, knowing that they can count on MG for years to come.”

The company’s National Parts Distribution Centre is already in place in Isando, Kempton Park. Through SAIC’s extensive global network, a steady, locally available inventory of high-quality parts has been sourced to minimise downtime and deliver efficient servicing.

MG will offer a class-leading warranty and comprehensive service plan.

“Our goal is to set a new standard for after-sales support and reliability in the South African market, emphasising MG’s long-term commitment to its customers here.”

MG provided the following information on the model line-up for SA:

ZS

A chunky sub-compact SUV with head-turning looks defined by a prominent mesh grille and flanked by feline-inspired headlight clusters featuring projector headlamps and LED DRLs. Rear elongated wedge-shaped taillights imbue the MG ZS with a well-planted stance, reinforced by standard 17-inch alloys (machined on the Luxury and silver finish on the Comfort). Passive safety is top-notch thanks to a full suite of six airbags.

2 variants – Comfort and Luxury

1.5-litre petrol

4-speed Auto

84kW / 150Nm

Top speed 195km/h

Boot space seats up / seats down – 359L / 1166L

Fuel consumption 7.1 l/100km

Full Active Safety package including ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBA (Electronic Brake Assist), HLA (Hill Launch Assist) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

Full Passive Safety package including front and rear seatbelt warning reminders, 6 airbags (driver/passenger/side/curtain), rear ISOFIX and immobiliser

8-inch Touchscreen with reverse camera (Luxury), USB port, Bluetooth and Apple Carplay/Android Auto usability

Comfort and Convenience features include rear PDC, remote central locking, speed-activated door locking, electric windows (one-touch for driver), electric and heated door mirrors, remote audio steering wheel controls, 4-speaker sound system on the Comfort and 6-speaker system with 3D sound for the Luxury, Cruise Control and AC

Cloth Fabric upholstery on the Comfort and leatherette on the Luxury

Side sill moulding, side garnish, spoiler and roof rails

Class-leading 7-year / warranty (5 years / 200 000km vehicle & 7 years unlimited on engine)

5-year / 60 000km service plan

HS

Now into its second generation, the striking all-new MG HS takes an evolutionary step forward aesthetically, practically and dynamically by delivering an extensive range of new features, increased cabin space and enhanced styling. Little details here make all the difference – from the LED headlights and taillights inspired by the famous Shard Building in London to the 19-inch multi-spoke machine-finished alloy wheels. While moving in an upmarket direction, the MG HS still delivers unbeatable value and safety (5-star Euro NCAP).

2 Grade variants – Comfort and Luxury – and 2 Engine choices

1.5-litre Turbo Petrol / 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT / new wet-clutch design for smoother shifts) / 125kW/275Nm

2.0-litre Turbo Petrol / 9-speed Auto Transmission (new high-efficiency oil pump) / 170kW/370Nm

FWD

Full Active Safety package including ESP (Electronic Stability), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution, CBC (Corner Brake Control), TCS (Traction Control), VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control), HAZ (Hazard Control), HHC (Hill Hold Control), BDW (Brake Disc Washing), HAC (Hill Assist Control) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring)

Latest Driver Assistance Safety Aids include Front and Rear Collision warning, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Lane Change assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking, Driver Monitoring System and Intelligent Cruise Assist

Full Passive Safety package including front and rear seatbelt warning reminders, driver/passenger/side/curtain/far side airbags (7 in total), ISOFIX+Toptether anchorage (x3) and immobiliser

On top of the extensive menu of comfort and convenience features standard on this model, some worthy of special mention are the 12.3-inch dual screen entertainment system, virtual cockpit, electronic parking brake, rain sensor wipers, 360-degree HD view camera, keyless entry, perforated leatherette upholstery, Adaptive Cruise Control as well as Apple Carplay/Android Auto

If that’s not enough, the Luxury variant gets even more kit in the form of an electric panoramic sunroof, rear privacy glass, 8-speaker audio system (compared to 6 on the Comfort), front parking sensors (in addition to rear sensors which both models receive), electric adjustment with seat heating for the front seats, dual-zone climate control and a wireless charger to name just a few of the extra niceties

Class-leading 7-year/ unlimited km warranty (5 years / 200 000km vehicle & 7 years unlimited on engine)

5-year / 90 000km Service Plan

5-Star Euro NCAP (2024)

Cyberster

All superlatives apply to this breathtakingly beautiful scissor-doored roadster that’s as ‘electrifying’ to drive as it is to look at. A fitting halo model for a brand that hasn’t forgotten its racing pedigree. Exclusive in name and number – the MG Cyberster will be a rare and memorable sight on South African roads.

The only thing that really matters when it comes to the Cyberster are these numbers:

Dual electric motors / AWD

375kW front, 250kW rear

725Nm (250Nm front, 475Nm rear)

0-100km/h in 3,2 seconds

Top speed 208km/h

Battery type – Lithium-ion

Battery Capacity – 77kWh

Maximum AC charge rate – 7kW

Maximum DC charge rate – 144kW

Driving range (WLTP) – 443km

Energy consumption (WLTP) – 19,1kWh/100km

Some other mouth-watering specs:

Double wishbone front suspension

5-link rear suspension

Launch Control

Electronic Diff Lock

One-pedal drive mode

Four drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Custom, Super Sport)

Four regenerative braking modes

20-inch machine-faceted alloys

Class-leading 7-year / unlimited km warranty (5 years / 200 000km vehicle & 7 years / 250 000km on powertrain)

5-year / 100 000km Maintenance Plan

As is to be expected from a model in supercar territory, it comes standard with every conceivable bell and whistle both on the luxury and safety front (please refer to the spec sheet for the full list of features).

Price List, Warranties & Service