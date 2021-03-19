Stream of the Day
Mettlestate launches new Streamer Zone
South African esports and gaming authority Mettlestate has launched a platform to boost SA streamers and content creators.
Mettlestate has launched a streamer zone to showcase local content creators on a regular basis to help boost and support local talent.
The Mettlestate Streamer Zone will highlight a different streamer every day, the gaming community – and all who are interested – are also invited to apply to be a part of the initiative and discover their own hidden skills on a professional platform.
Check out Mettlestate on website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or Twitch channels for more information.
Continue Reading