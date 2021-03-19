Mettlestate launches new Streamer Zone

Mettlestate has launched a streamer zone to showcase local content creators on a regular basis to help boost and support local talent.

The Mettlestate Streamer Zone will highlight a different streamer every day, the gaming community – and all who are interested – are also invited to apply to be a part of the initiative and discover their own hidden skills on a professional platform.

Check out Mettlestate on website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or Twitch channels for more information.