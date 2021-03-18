Rainbow Six Siege goes free for a week

Ubisoft has released Crimson Heist, the first season of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 6, for all the platforms where the base game is available. This new season brings features with the addition of the Argentinian operator Flores, the Border map rework, the new Gonne-6 secondary weapon, and the Match Replay beta. Players will also be able to play Rainbow Six Siege and Crimson Heist for free from 18 – 25 March.

In Crimson Heist, players can discover a new attacker: Flores. Equipped with a new gadget called the RCE – Ratero Charge, he can deploy a remote-controlled explosive device at his feet and drive it through the map to make it detonate in a powerful explosion. Flores is armed with an AR33 or a SR-25 as a primary weapon and a GSH-18 as a secondary weapon.

In addition to the new operator, players will have access to a redesigned Border map, which was reworked with an interior balcony connecting the East staircase to Break room. The bathroom has also been extended to be connected to the Tellers.

The new season comes with a new Battle Pass, including 100 tiers and 131 rewards, available until 25 May. Owners of the Premium Battle Pass can play with Flores now, while other players can unlock him with Renown or R6 Credits from 30 March.

Additional updates are coming with Crimson Heist:

Gonne-6

Match Replay Beta

Newcomer playlist rework

Drone proximity awareness

Disabled state for electronic gadgets

Operators price decrease

Seasonal weapon skins

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege will be available for free from 18 to 25 March on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Free access ends on 21 March for Steam players.

For more information, please visit: rainbow6.com/freeweek.