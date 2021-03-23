Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville comes to Nintendo Switch

Out now on Nintendo Switch, players can tackle hilarious missions and defeat bosses in the Weirding Woods, Mount Steep, and Neighborville Town Centre. Users can party with up to three friends and goof around in Giddy Park or dive into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover, vanquishing opponents, blasting gnome bombs, or bouncing on pink ooze.

EA Games provided the following information on the game’s features:

Venture to the outer edges of Neighborville offline – Discover Giddy Park, PvE free-roam regions and Private Play modes, all without an internet connection.

– Discover Giddy Park, PvE free-roam regions and Private Play modes, all without an internet connection. Customise characters for battle – Earn in-game coins only through play, and spend them at the Rux store to unlock cool customisation items, characters and perks.

– Earn in-game coins only through play, and spend them at the Rux store to unlock cool customisation items, characters and perks. Play with others – Party with up to three friends and goof around in Giddy Park or dive online into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover, vanquishing opponents across a gigantic suburban skirmish.

– Party with up to three friends and goof around in Giddy Park or dive online into some 8v8 multiplayer in Turf Takeover, vanquishing opponents across a gigantic suburban skirmish. Motion controls and touch menus – Use motion controls for aiming, with a full range of settings to customise to a user’s preference. Interact with UI menus throughout the game using touch input including map zoom.

– Use motion controls for aiming, with a full range of settings to customise to a user’s preference. Interact with UI menus throughout the game using touch input including map zoom. Prize Map Selector – Choose from and interact with all 12 prize maps at any time, and exchange prize bulbs for ‘unbeleafable’ rewards!

For more information on the game, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/plants-vs-zombies-battle-for-neighborville-complete-edition-switch/