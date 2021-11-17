New VW Polo gets more tech

The new Polo, which is built in Kariega in the Eastern Cape, now sports a new exterior design. The bumper and tailgate have been given a new look, as have the headlights and taillight clusters which come standard with LED technology. The Polo has a distinctive daytime and nighttime light signature which includes a new LED light strip along the radiator grille in conjunction with the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights. The new Polo has taken this design cue from the ID models as well as the Golf – these were the first Volkswagens to have an LED crossbar in the front.

The new Polo is available in eight exterior colours: Ascot Grey (new), Smoky Grey Metallic (new), Kings Red Metallic (new), Vibrant Violet Metallic (new), Pure White, Reflex Silver Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic and Deep Black Pearl Effect.

A more connected interior now available with wireless App-Connect

The interior of the Polo now boasts a Digital Cockpit, a re-designed multi-function steering wheel, new-generation infotainment systems and wireless App-Connect. The dashboard of the Polo is characterised by a horizontal design. All modules except the air conditioning are integrated into the dashboard’s upper crossbar with the infotainment system screen located in the centre. The Digital Cockpit and infotainment system create a coherent digital cockpit landscape. In the R-Line and Polo GTI derivatives, the two-zone climatronic air conditioner now has touch panels and sliders which replace the knobs and buttons in the previous generation.

The Polo range is available with a choice of three infotainment systems; Composition Colour with a 6.5-inch display (standard in the 70kW and 85kW Polo and Life), Composition Media with an 8.0-inch display (standard in the 85kW R-Line and Polo GTI) and an 8.0-inch Discover Media system with navigation, wireless App-Connect, Voice Control, inductive mobile charging and a multi-colour Digital Cockpit Pro (optional feature on the Life, R-Line and GTI models).

IQ.Drive Travel Assist

The Polo is the first vehicle in its class to be offered with the optional IQ.Drive Travel Assist feature. Travel Assist brings together the functions of the new predictive ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Lane Assist to create a new system which enables semi-automated driving. ACC ensures that the Polo automatically maintains the speed selected by the driver. Using radar sensor technology, it detects if a slower vehicle appears in front of it and then brakes the Polo, therefore always keeping a safe following distance. If there are no longer any cars in front, the Polo accelerates again to the desired speed.

The lane-keeping system Lane Assist scans the area in front of the Polo and detects lane markings and steers correctively as soon as any unintentional movement out of the lane is detected. When IQ.Drive Travel Assist is active, the Polo brakes, accelerates and steers automatically within the system limits. This semi-automated assist system relieves the strain on drivers, especially on long journeys.

Optional driver assistance systems in the new Polo include Front Assist and Pedestrian Monitoring. In its class, the new Polo is a leader when it comes to the innovative spectrum of driver assistance systems on offer.

Pricing for the new Polo range in South Africa will be confirmed closer to the launch date. The new Polo will retail from Volkswagen dealers in January 2022.