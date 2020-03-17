Product of the Day
Meditation app goes free for health workers
Premium meditation app Headspace has made its services free for healthcare professionals, to help address the stress surrounding the coronavirus, writes BRYAN TURNER.
While the world is panicking about the coronavirus, healthcare professionals at the frontlines of hospitals and clinics face tremendous stress as a result of dealing with and being exposed to the highly infectious virus.
Guided mediation – an unusual, but much-needed solution to stress – has now been made available to healthcare professionals in the US to help them cope with the stresses they face during the outbreak. This offer is being made to healthcare providers by the creators of the premium meditation app Headspace until the end of 2020.
The main reason for the move is to help health workers cope with the expected overburden hospitals that the US is likely to face soon, due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, which requires patients to be isolated.
With guided meditations that are updated daily, as well as sleep sounds to help users fall asleep, Headspace is providing its premium service free to healthcare professionals to help them unwind and destress after a long day.
“What’s going on right now is a challenge for everyone,” Headspace said in a blog post. “But you, our healthcare professionals, are particularly overburdened. Headspace wants to be here for you and support you as best we can. Helping you be kind to yourself, and your own health, during this difficult time.”
In the US, a healthcare provider will need a National Provider Identifier number and an email address to create a free account.
Product of the Day
Ring launches doorbells with ‘pre-roll’ video
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus offers the viewer a live feed of video from the doorbell and a preview of what happened 4 seconds before motion was detected in a smaller window for context.
Ring, a digital doorbell and surveillance company owned by Amazon, has unveiled the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, as well as the new Pre-Roll feature, making the company the first to offer this kind of technology on a battery-powered video doorbell. Pre-Roll is available on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and captures the four seconds before motion is detected to help users see what triggered a motion alert.
“At Ring, we are continuously pushing the boundaries to bring the most innovative devices and features to our customers,” says Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor. “While features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on our wired devices, we believe it is important to also offer this feature to users with a battery-powered Video Doorbell, so that no one ever misses a moment at their doorstep. With Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, we’re excited to continue bringing customers even more home security options, while keeping user privacy and control front and centre.”
Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus build upon the features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to now also include a new, adjustable motion zone, called near zone, that can detect motion within five to 4.5 metres of the front door, as well as enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi for improved connectivity.
With Alexa compatibility, users can say, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see their Ring Video Doorbell 3’s Live View, or say, “Alexa, answer the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at their door.
Both new generation doorbells include Privacy Zones, which allow users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from video recording. Similar to all of Ring’s Doorbells and Cams, both the new doorbells feature toggles that allow users to turn off video or audio recording for an extra layer of privacy, at any time.
Pricing and Availability
Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are available now for pre-order on Ring.com and Amazon.com for $199.99 and $229.99, respectively. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available for purchase on April 8, 2020 in the U.S.
Product of the Day
LG launches first 5G phone in South Africa
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is the first 5G handset available in South Africa, and will connect to the new Internet standard when it becomes available.
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G device is leading a mobile revolution as the first 5G device in South Africa. The device will give consumers the ability to enjoy all 5G has to offer as soon as service becomes available to mobile connectivity, as existing 5G connectivity in South Africa is currently fixed. LG’s first 5G handset is expected to deliver up to 20 times the speed of 4G.
With its award-winning LG OLED TV technology, the device lets users enjoy films with sharp clarity, beautiful contrast, and vibrant colour. Enjoy various contents including movies, photos, and live streaming videos more vividly with a large 6.4” 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED display.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is purpose-built to fuel next-gen mobile experiences, providing a leap in performance and power efficiency. A smart-world of apps requires an intelligent supervisor and the 6 GB RAM will efficiently manage power-intensive applications so users can maximise on multitasking.
The LG V50ThinQ supports 4K video recording, which has double the resolution of 2K so users can experience clearer content in vivid ultra high definition video.
It has also passed 14 categories of the military standard testing including high temperature, low temperature, impact, and dust, making it IP68 certified.
The LG V50ThinQ is available in South Africa with a RRP R13,599, R549/m x 36 month tariff plan, or R699 x 24 month tariff plan – this device is exclusive to Vodacom.