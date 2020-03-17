Meditation app goes free for health workers

While the world is panicking about the coronavirus, healthcare professionals at the frontlines of hospitals and clinics face tremendous stress as a result of dealing with and being exposed to the highly infectious virus.

Guided mediation – an unusual, but much-needed solution to stress – has now been made available to healthcare professionals in the US to help them cope with the stresses they face during the outbreak. This offer is being made to healthcare providers by the creators of the premium meditation app Headspace until the end of 2020.

The main reason for the move is to help health workers cope with the expected overburden hospitals that the US is likely to face soon, due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, which requires patients to be isolated.

With guided meditations that are updated daily, as well as sleep sounds to help users fall asleep, Headspace is providing its premium service free to healthcare professionals to help them unwind and destress after a long day.

“What’s going on right now is a challenge for everyone,” Headspace said in a blog post. “But you, our healthcare professionals, are particularly overburdened. Headspace wants to be here for you and support you as best we can. Helping you be kind to yourself, and your own health, during this difficult time.”

In the US, a healthcare provider will need a National Provider Identifier number and an email address to create a free account.