Product of the Day
Dynabook maxes out specs in thin laptop
Dynabook returns with another stellar notebook, the Tecra X40-F-147, that’s packed with functionality like a fingerprint reader, a touchscreen, and 4G/LTE support. BRYAN TURNER put it through the works.
Dynabook, formerly known as Toshiba, has created a laptop to be reckoned with. The Tecra X40-F-147 may be a mouthful to say, but it has the specs to match. Tecra is a line of business laptops that boast high functionality, along with stunning designs. The X40-F features a magnesium alloy chassis, so the laptop remains light as well as MIL-STD-810G.
The rest of the laptop is a brushed black anthracite finish with sharp edges. While Dynabook boasts the formal Military Standard casing on the X40-F, we didn’t drop it. That said, it looks like it could take a few knocks and still operate, thanks to the sturdy build quality. It comes in at 16mm thick, and weighs 1.25kg, making it one of the lighter laptops on the market in the business segment. It features two symmetrical air vents on the back to assist with airflow out the back of the computer.
One of the most astonishing aspects of this computer is the thinness, all with solid cooling mechanisms inside that are geared towards process-intensive workflows, like crunching numbers on data science platforms while having several documents open at the same time.
It houses Intel UHD Graphics 620, which is suitable for multi-user video conferences, streaming video, and light gaming. This, combined with a 14.0” 1,920 x 1,080 touchscreen display, makes it a delight to look at and work with.
The processor is a 4-Core 8th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU (i7-8565U), which provides snappy performance for processor-intensive tasks. We noted a start-up time from shutdown to desktop of 8 seconds. This was made possible by lightning-fast i7 CPU and 512GB solid-state drive in the computer. This also makes it a delight to open and work with programs.
The computer’s sound was superb for listening to music and video conferencing. That’s due to the Harman Kardon sound integrated into the device, which replicates sound excellently, even at high volumes.
For business applications, a keyboard matters the most and that’s where Dynabook has put its focus. The matt black backlit keyboard is a pleasure to type on, and features one of the best typing experiences we’ve ever experienced on a laptop. The backlight option is a huge win for working in darker situations by being able to type in the dark, with a dimly lit keyboard that allows users to see their keys without being distracted by a bright keyboard light.
The keyboard features a pointing nib, the rubber nib in the keyboard for pointer navigation. It’s recessed enough for those who don’t want to use it, but there for those who prefer this form of mouse input.
The trackpad is an absolute dream. It has the right texture, it’s the right size, and it’s mostly in the middle of the computer. It also works flawlessly with the Windows 10 multi-gesture navigations. It also didn’t get oily, which speaks to a careful texture design that makes the computer comfortable to work on after extended periods of time. The trackpad also features a nifty fingerprint sensor, which works very well for fast authentication without the need to type in a password.
Connectivity is also sorted with this laptop, as it features a SIM card slot for 4G/LTE connectivity. Those with a big data plan can have seamless connectivity from Wi-Fi to mobile data in cases where Wi-Fi signal is weak.
The laptop’s battery is 48Wh, which may seem on the low side, but it powered through a 7-hour workday on a single charge. If the brightness is turned all the way up, that changes to around 5 hours.
It is available from under R23 000 in its 512GB SSD + 8GB RAM configuration, putting it on par with other laptops in the space that have less comfortable keyboards and trackpads.
Product of the Day
Meditation app goes free for health workers
Premium meditation app Headspace has made its services free for healthcare professionals, to help address the stress surrounding the coronavirus, writes BRYAN TURNER.
While the world is panicking about the coronavirus, healthcare professionals at the frontlines of hospitals and clinics face tremendous stress as a result of dealing with and being exposed to the highly infectious virus.
Guided mediation – an unusual, but much-needed solution to stress – has now been made available to healthcare professionals in the US to help them cope with the stresses they face during the outbreak. This offer is being made to healthcare providers by the creators of the premium meditation app Headspace until the end of 2020.
The main reason for the move is to help health workers cope with the expected overburden hospitals that the US is likely to face soon, due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, which requires patients to be isolated.
With guided meditations that are updated daily, as well as sleep sounds to help users fall asleep, Headspace is providing its premium service free to healthcare professionals to help them unwind and destress after a long day.
“What’s going on right now is a challenge for everyone,” Headspace said in a blog post. “But you, our healthcare professionals, are particularly overburdened. Headspace wants to be here for you and support you as best we can. Helping you be kind to yourself, and your own health, during this difficult time.”
In the US, a healthcare provider will need a National Provider Identifier number and an email address to create a free account.
Product of the Day
Ring launches doorbells with ‘pre-roll’ video
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus offers the viewer a live feed of video from the doorbell and a preview of what happened 4 seconds before motion was detected in a smaller window for context.
Ring, a digital doorbell and surveillance company owned by Amazon, has unveiled the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, as well as the new Pre-Roll feature, making the company the first to offer this kind of technology on a battery-powered video doorbell. Pre-Roll is available on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and captures the four seconds before motion is detected to help users see what triggered a motion alert.
“At Ring, we are continuously pushing the boundaries to bring the most innovative devices and features to our customers,” says Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor. “While features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on our wired devices, we believe it is important to also offer this feature to users with a battery-powered Video Doorbell, so that no one ever misses a moment at their doorstep. With Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, we’re excited to continue bringing customers even more home security options, while keeping user privacy and control front and centre.”
Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus build upon the features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to now also include a new, adjustable motion zone, called near zone, that can detect motion within five to 4.5 metres of the front door, as well as enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi for improved connectivity.
With Alexa compatibility, users can say, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see their Ring Video Doorbell 3’s Live View, or say, “Alexa, answer the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at their door.
Both new generation doorbells include Privacy Zones, which allow users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from video recording. Similar to all of Ring’s Doorbells and Cams, both the new doorbells feature toggles that allow users to turn off video or audio recording for an extra layer of privacy, at any time.
Pricing and Availability
Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are available now for pre-order on Ring.com and Amazon.com for $199.99 and $229.99, respectively. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available for purchase on April 8, 2020 in the U.S.