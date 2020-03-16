Product of the Day
Ring launches doorbells with ‘pre-roll’ video
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus offers the viewer a live feed of video from the doorbell and a preview of what happened 4 seconds before motion was detected in a smaller window for context.
Ring, a digital doorbell and surveillance company owned by Amazon, has unveiled the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, as well as the new Pre-Roll feature, making the company the first to offer this kind of technology on a battery-powered video doorbell. Pre-Roll is available on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and captures the four seconds before motion is detected to help users see what triggered a motion alert.
“At Ring, we are continuously pushing the boundaries to bring the most innovative devices and features to our customers,” says Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor. “While features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on our wired devices, we believe it is important to also offer this feature to users with a battery-powered Video Doorbell, so that no one ever misses a moment at their doorstep. With Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, we’re excited to continue bringing customers even more home security options, while keeping user privacy and control front and centre.”
Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus build upon the features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to now also include a new, adjustable motion zone, called near zone, that can detect motion within five to 4.5 metres of the front door, as well as enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi for improved connectivity.
With Alexa compatibility, users can say, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see their Ring Video Doorbell 3’s Live View, or say, “Alexa, answer the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at their door.
Both new generation doorbells include Privacy Zones, which allow users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from video recording. Similar to all of Ring’s Doorbells and Cams, both the new doorbells feature toggles that allow users to turn off video or audio recording for an extra layer of privacy, at any time.
Pricing and Availability
Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are available now for pre-order on Ring.com and Amazon.com for $199.99 and $229.99, respectively. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available for purchase on April 8, 2020 in the U.S.
Product of the Day
LG launches first 5G phone in South Africa
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G is the first 5G handset available in South Africa, and will connect to the new Internet standard when it becomes available.
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G device is leading a mobile revolution as the first 5G device in South Africa. The device will give consumers the ability to enjoy all 5G has to offer as soon as service becomes available to mobile connectivity, as existing 5G connectivity in South Africa is currently fixed. LG’s first 5G handset is expected to deliver up to 20 times the speed of 4G.
With its award-winning LG OLED TV technology, the device lets users enjoy films with sharp clarity, beautiful contrast, and vibrant colour. Enjoy various contents including movies, photos, and live streaming videos more vividly with a large 6.4” 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED display.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is purpose-built to fuel next-gen mobile experiences, providing a leap in performance and power efficiency. A smart-world of apps requires an intelligent supervisor and the 6 GB RAM will efficiently manage power-intensive applications so users can maximise on multitasking.
The LG V50ThinQ supports 4K video recording, which has double the resolution of 2K so users can experience clearer content in vivid ultra high definition video.
It has also passed 14 categories of the military standard testing including high temperature, low temperature, impact, and dust, making it IP68 certified.
The LG V50ThinQ is available in South Africa with a RRP R13,599, R549/m x 36 month tariff plan, or R699 x 24 month tariff plan – this device is exclusive to Vodacom.
Product of the Day
VMware Tanzu puts cloud apps on any cloud
VMware’s new Tanzu portfolio enables enterprises to adopt cloud-native technologies and automate modern application lifecycles on any cloud.
Yesterday in San Francisco, VMware announced its newly expanded VMware Tanzu portfolio for modern applications, that enables cloud readiness without being stuck with a cloud provider. With a comprehensive software stack for modern applications — spanning application to infrastructure — VMwaredaus, it is well-positioned to enable and guide customers to develop new modern applications as well as modernise existing applications and infrastructure.
“Today, we bring to market a comprehensive portfolio for modern apps to help customers accelerate their pace of innovation,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMware. “VMware gives developers the freedom to deliver apps to any cloud, remove barriers to Kubernetes adoption, and help IT administrators transform their skills in support of a new wave of modern apps.”
VMware Tanzu is a portfolio of products and services that enable enterprises to deliver better software faster. Customers can use the suite to automate the modern app lifecycle, run Kubernetes across clouds, and unify and optimise multi-cloud operations.
VMware provided the following information on initial products in the VMware Tanzu portfolio:
- VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid – Tanzu Kubernetes Grid is a Kubernetes runtime that helps customers install and run a multi-cluster Kubernetes environment on the infrastructure of their choice. It is designed to run Kubernetes consistently across any environment including data centres, hyperscalers, service providers, and at the edge. It includes the industry-standard open source technologies needed to stand up and support a cloud-neutral Kubernetes environment, is packaged for enterprise readiness, and is fully supported by VMware.
- VMware Tanzu Mission Control – Previewed in August 2019, Tanzu Mission Control is a centralised management platform for consistently operating and securing Kubernetes infrastructure and modern applications across multiple teams and clouds. It provides operators with a single control point for consistent management across environments and increased security and governance. Developers have self-service access to resources so they can get code into production faster. This service is now available.
- VMware Tanzu Application Catalog – Tanzu Application Catalog delivers a customisable selection of open source software from the Bitnami catalogue that is verifiably secured, tested, and maintained for use in production environments. The service gives developers the productivity and agility of pre-packaged apps and components, while enabling operators to meet the stringent security and transparency requirements of enterprise IT. This service was originally previewed as Project Galleon in August 2019.
VMware Tanzu Application Catalog, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid and VMware Tanzu Mission Control are all available today.