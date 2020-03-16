Ring launches doorbells with ‘pre-roll’ video

Ring, a digital doorbell and surveillance company owned by Amazon, has unveiled the new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, as well as the new Pre-Roll feature, making the company the first to offer this kind of technology on a battery-powered video doorbell. Pre-Roll is available on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and captures the four seconds before motion is detected to help users see what triggered a motion alert.

“At Ring, we are continuously pushing the boundaries to bring the most innovative devices and features to our customers,” says Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s founder and Chief Inventor. “While features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on our wired devices, we believe it is important to also offer this feature to users with a battery-powered Video Doorbell, so that no one ever misses a moment at their doorstep. With Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, we’re excited to continue bringing customers even more home security options, while keeping user privacy and control front and centre.”

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus build upon the features of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 to now also include a new, adjustable motion zone, called near zone, that can detect motion within five to 4.5 metres of the front door, as well as enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz/5Ghz Wi-Fi for improved connectivity.

With Alexa compatibility, users can say, “Alexa, show me the front door,” to see their Ring Video Doorbell 3’s Live View, or say, “Alexa, answer the front door,” to begin speaking with whoever is at their door.

Both new generation doorbells include Privacy Zones, which allow users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from video recording. Similar to all of Ring’s Doorbells and Cams, both the new doorbells feature toggles that allow users to turn off video or audio recording for an extra layer of privacy, at any time.

Pricing and Availability



Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are available now for pre-order on Ring.com and Amazon.com for $199.99 and $229.99, respectively. Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will be available for purchase on April 8, 2020 in the U.S.