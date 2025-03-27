SA guide to new energy vehicles

Photo supplied.

The NEV car category goes beyond electric. In this guide provided by Wesbank, we look at the main options.

The automotive world is in a state of change, as electric and hybrid vehicles become viable – and popular – choices.

South Africa is no exception. The rise of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), as the category is known, is driven by several factors. These include environmental concerns and the call for cleaner transportation, fuel price volatility, stricter emission regulations, as well as advances in battery technology, electric motors and charging infrastructure.

Understanding the NEV spectrum

NEV goes beyond electric. Here is a detailed guide, provided by Wesbank:

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

These vehicles combine a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) with an electric motor and battery. The battery is recharged through regenerative braking and the engine itself. Ideal for everyday commuters who seek fuel savings, or those hesitant to fully switch to electric, HEVs offer improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, especially in city driving.

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

PHEVs also combine an ICE with an electric motor and battery, but they can be plugged into a power source to recharge. They offer a longer electric-only range than HEVs, allowing for emission-free short trips. PHEVs are best suited for those who want electric driving for daily commutes, but need the flexibility of an ICE for longer journeys.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

BEVs are powered solely by an electric motor and battery. They offer a quiet, smooth driving experience, while producing zero tailpipe emissions. BEVs are perfect for environmentally conscious drivers, urban commuters, and those with access to home charging.

Benefits of NEVs for South African motorists

Reduced running costs: Electricity is generally cheaper than petrol or diesel, leading to lower fuel costs.

Electricity is generally cheaper than petrol or diesel, leading to lower fuel costs. Lower maintenance costs: Electric motors have fewer moving parts than ICE cars, resulting in reduced maintenance needs.

Electric motors have fewer moving parts than ICE cars, resulting in reduced maintenance needs. Environmental friendliness: NEVs contribute to cleaner air and a reduced carbon footprint.

NEVs contribute to cleaner air and a reduced carbon footprint. Smooth and quiet driving: The instant torque of electric motors provides a responsive and enjoyable driving experience.

NEV uptake in South Africa

While the mass adoption of NEVs remains constrained in South Africa due to various barriers, including high purchase prices, limited public charging infrastructure and range anxiety, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of NEVs sold in the domestic market.

According to naamsa (the Automotive Business Council), NEV sales in 2024 showed significant growth, with a total of 15,611 units sold in the year. This accounts for 3% of the total new vehicle market, a notable increase over the 1.47% market share of 2023.

As technology advances, charging infrastructure expands, and more affordable models are introduced, NEVs will be seen increasingly as a viable mobility option by car buyers in South Africa. By understanding the different types of NEVs and their suitability for various needs, consumers can make informed decisions and reap the benefits of electric mobility.