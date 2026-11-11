Haval H7 squares up for adventure

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The redesigned SUV sets its sights on off-road trails, with optional four-wheel drive and a locking rear differential, writes VUYO FATA of GWM South Africa.

GWM South Africa has introduced a new generation of the Haval H7, as a fitting replacement for the current model.

Combining a rugged exterior with refined design, the all-new Haval H7 makes a confident statement with its distinctive boxy silhouette, commanding presence and modern styling. Designed for drivers who value individuality and versatility, the Haval H7 brings together bold aesthetics, capable performance and robust protection to inspire confidence on every journey.

From navigating the urban landscape to escaping into the great outdoors, it offers the freedom to explore beyond the everyday. Whether embarking on a weekend camping trip, tackling off-road trails or discovering new destinations, the Haval H7 is built to accompany modern adventurers on every journey, wherever the road leads.

Interior and Technology

Inside, the H7’s cabin is built around a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 15.6-inch central touchscreen with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint coating, supported by a 9-inch head-up display that projects speed, navigation and driver-assistance information directly into the driver’s line of sight. This removes the need to look down at the instrument panel while underway.

Voice control, activated via a steering wheel-mounted button or a wake word, extends across 17 functions, from climate and windows to the panoramic camera and ambient lighting – reducing the time a driver’s hands leave the wheel. A 50W wireless charger and a 10-speaker sound system (configured as 4 tweeters, 4 woofers, a centre speaker and a subwoofer) round out the cabin’s technology footprint. A panoramic sunroof is fitted standard across the range, blocking 90.5% of UV radiation while opening up the cabin overhead.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Comfort extends to three-level heating and ventilation for the front seats, standard across every derivative, alongside a driver’s seat with power and memory adjustment on HI4 Ultra Luxury grade model. Practicality extends to 43 individual storage points throughout the cabin. The boot itself offers 586 litres with the rear seats in place, expanding to 1,404 litres with them folded flat, perfect for camping gear, a pram or several large suitcases.

A 220V outlet in the boot (rated at 400W on ICE and HEV derivatives, and up to 2.2kW on PHEV models) lets owners run small appliances directly off the vehicle, a detail aimed squarely at owners who load up for camping and outdoor trips rather than city-only driving.

Performance and All-Terrain Capability

The H7’s 4WD derivatives are underpinned by two distinct systems, matched to how each is driven. The 2.0T ICE 4WD uses a BorgWarner Haldex sixth generation electronically controlled 4WD system, redistributing torque between the front and rear axles in as little as 200 milliseconds to maintain stability on loose or slippery surfaces.

The range-topping PHEV derivative instead uses GWM’s Hi4 system, which drives the rear axle electrically via a dedicated 150kW motor, shifting the vehicle’s weight balance rearward for improved traction and a notably quick 5.8-second 0-100km/h time.

Both 4WD derivatives share an electronically controlled, jaw-type rear differential lock, a feature more commonly associated with dedicated off-road vehicles, that delivers 100% torque to both rear wheels for demanding terrain and automatically disengages above 40km/h for safety. On the ICE 4WD derivative, an Off-Road Cruise function extends this further: activated on technical terrain, it automatically manages throttle and braking to hold a set speed of between 7km/h and 15km/h, freeing the driver to focus solely on steering.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The H7 offers a 25-degree approach angle, 32-degree departure angle, 210mm of unladen ground clearance and a 580mm wading depth, riding on 255/60 R19 tyres with a full-size spare fitted as standard – not the space-saver units common at this end of the market.

The 2.0T ICE 4WD derivative adds up to nine selectable drive modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Mud, Sand, Grass/Gravel, Rough Road and Auto, the most in its class, allowing throttle, steering and traction settings to adjust automatically to match the surface rather than requiring the driver to compensate manually. Combined with the locking rear differential, this gives the H7 a genuine claim to all-terrain capability, not just SUV styling.

Powertrain: Three Ways to Drive

The H7 will be offered across six derivatives spanning three powertrains, each built for a different kind of ownership:

2.0T ICE – GWM’s self-developed 4N20A turbo-petrol engine produces 170kW and 380Nm, paired with a self-developed nine-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, a world-first in a transversely mounted application. 0-100km/h comes up in 9s seconds on the 2WD derivative and 8.6 seconds on the 4WD, with a 200km/h top speed. This is the outright performance option, aimed at buyers prioritizing response and towing capability.

1.5T HEV – A dedicated 1.5T hybrid engine and two-speed DHT gearbox combine for 182kW and 540Nm, reaching 100km/h in 8.6 seconds while returning a claimed 5.3 litres/100km(NEDC) at minimum state of charge. Aimed at buyers who want reduced fuel consumption and stronger low-speed responsiveness without the commitment of plugging in.

1.5T PHEV (Hi4) – Available in two states of tune. The 2WD derivative combines 240 kW and 540Nm (8.4s 0-100km/h, 130km NEDC electric range), while the range-topping Hi4 4WD derivative lifts this to 280 kW and 670Nm (5.8s 0-100km/h, 115km NEDC electric range), with the ICE engine available as backup for longer journeys, removing range anxiety while still offering an electric-first experience. Both PHEV derivatives support V2L external power discharge, up to 6kW.

This spread allows buyers to choose based on how they actually use the vehicle, rather than being offered a single powertrain compromise.

Safety

The H7 comes standard with six airbags, including side curtain airbags, and is built around a body structure using high-strength steel, with reinforcement in key areas. A 13-sensor suite underpins a Level 2 driver-assistance system covering automatic emergency braking (capable of bringing the vehicle to a full stop from 50km/h to avoid stationary obstacles), full-speed adaptive cruise control with lane centering, lane-keeping and departure warnings, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and braking, and a 540-degree camera system with a transparent-chassis view for low-speed maneuvering.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The H7 also comes standard with a comprehensive anti-theft package: two intelligent keys, keyless entry, push-button start, and central door locking across all derivatives, plus an electronic engine immobilizer on the ICE range.

Haval H7 Range Pricing:

2.0T Super luxury 4X2 9DCT – R 554,900

2.0T Ultra luxury 4X2 9DCT – R 594,900

2.0T Ultra luxury 4×4 9DCT – R 654,900

1.5T HEV Super luxury 4×2 DHT – R 624,900

1.5T PHEV Super luxury 4×2 DHT – R 734,900

1.5T PHEV Ultra luxury 4×4 DHT – R 794,900

The H7 will be offered in five exterior colours: Hamilton White, Night Black, Cloud Stream Grey, Matte Grey and Emerald Green, with a single black interior trim across the range.

Ownership

The all-new Haval H7 is backed by:

7 Years / 200,000km Warranty

8 Years / 150,000km Battery Warranty (for Hybrid models)

7 Years / Unlimited km Roadside Assist

7 Years / 75,000km Service Plan

Service Intervals: Every 15,000km or 12 months

* Vuyo Fata is an events, public relations and sponsorships specialist at GWM South Africa.