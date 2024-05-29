Travel through Marvel’s Multiverse in VR

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The mixed reality experience, ‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’, is coming to Apple Vision Pro.

In the upcoming mixed reality experience, What If…? – An Immersive Story, players step into the role of the hero, meet variants from across the Marvel Multiverse, harness the power of the Infinity Stones, and face reality-defining choices.

Guided by Wong, players learn to cast mystic spells and join allies in epic battles, all while aiding The Watcher in confronting dangerous variants from across the Multiverse. Along the way, players will encounter versions of iconic characters such as Thanos, Hela, the Collector, Red Guardian, among others.

The experience is based on the animated series What If…?, which reimagines events from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in unexpected ways.

As the first interactive Disney+ Original story, the story will be released as a free app on the Apple Vision Pro for a limited time starting on 30 May 2024. Users will interact with the world using their hands and eyes through the device.

It is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive. The experience is written by David Dong and Phil McCarty, with music by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman. It is executive produced by Bushore, Fattouh, and Brad Winderbaum, with Bryan Andrews serving as consulting producer.

“What If…? – An Immersive Story is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways,” said Shereif M. Fattouh, executive producer at ILM. “This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way.”

Executive producers include Vicki Dobbs Beck, VP of immersive content at Lucasfilm and ILM Immersive, Mark S. Miller, VP of creative development and production at ILM Immersive, and Jamie Voris, EVP/Chief Technology Officer at The Walt Disney Studios.

