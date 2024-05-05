Nintendo game breaks through in China

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The popular multi-player platform game Human Fall Flat has made a massive impact in China on Nintendo Switch after launching there last week: it immediately went to number one in the official store chart.

British games publisher Curve Games and Lithuanian studio No Brakes Games achieved the breakthrough by partnering with both Nintendo and Tencent.

“We have worked closely with our partners Tencent and Nintendo to get this game absolutely right for the Switch consumer in China,” said Human Fall Flat Executive producer Nick Powell.

“We are delighted to have a hit number one and expect significant sales through the official store for many years. This will build on our incredible success on Nintendo Switch in Asia, especially Japan, where it has sold almost two-million units alone.”

It has shipped 50-million units in total.

The official Nintendo Switch market in China has been traditionally dominated by first party releases. Human Fall Flat has immediately arrived as the biggest third party release since December 2020.

Human Fall Flat is a hilarious, light-hearted physics platformer set in a world of floating dreamscapes. Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes, and industrial locations.

Multiple routes through each level and perfectly playful puzzles reward exploration and ingenuity. But, of course, your Human’s wobbly movements don’t make things easy, and whether you’re jumping, climbing, carrying, or swinging, things can quickly go wrong – with hilarious results.