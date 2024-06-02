New Combat Boss rampages into RuneScape

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Polish your Necromancy skills and prepare to take on an all-new undead foe with the introduction of the Skeletal Rex matriarch, Osseous.

RuneScape players, prepare to face an all-new fossilised foe! The tyrannical terror Rex Matriarch Osseous has arrived in the world of RuneScape, providing a brand-new boss encounter for all players of the MMO (massive multiplayer online) game.

Journey deep into the island of Anachronia to complete a new quest and come face-to-face with the newest mid-level boss Osseous, in a perilous prehistoric encounter that will put players’ Necromancy skills to the test. With a weakness for Necromantic magic, only the strongest Necromancers will come out on top against this skeletal sovereign.

Trek through the Rex Matriarch’s lair to face off against the undead and vanquish Osseous to earn plentiful rewards, including a brand-new Necromancy combat ring that can enhance the wearer’s ability to gain Necrosis stacks, a new Boss pet, a new title and keys to free up to 3 adorable baby dino pets.

The fourth Rex Matriarch Osseous, has been unleashed, wreaking havoc in the lair to provide a challenging new encounter that incorporates Necromancy elements deeper into the world of RuneScape, while rewarding players brave enough to overcome her threat.

RuneScape is available now on PC, Steam, iOS, and Android, complete with cross-platform progression and play on PC and mobile.