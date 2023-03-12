‘KartRider: Drift’ Season 1 comes to consoles

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Console players can now experience cross-platform, cross-play kart racing against PC and mobile racers from all over the world.

As part of the Season 1 launch, publisher Nexon has announced two in-game collaborations: KartRider: Drift x Porsche and KartRider: Drift x MapleStory, which offer players an exclusive racing experience for a limited time. Porsche’s iconic sports cars – 718 Boxster convertible, 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, and Macan GTS – will be available as karts during Season 1. Racers who log-in during Season 1 can immediately claim the 718 Boxster, and the Macan GTS kart can be claimed by achieving level 30 on the racing pass. Players will also soon be able to meet two characters from Nexon’s iconic MapleStory franchise shortly after Season 1 begins.

Season 1 is packed with updates and new features, like eight new race tracks, Item Grand Prix and Speed Grand Prix modes, new karts and cosmetic items (characters, emotes, boosters, and license plates), and a new season racing pass with normal (free) and premium (paid with K-Coin) tiers.

Racers interested in gaining a competitive edge and squeezing the most performance out of their karts will find plenty to cheer in the new Upgrade system arriving with the Season 1 update. Players on all platforms can not only customise the look of their karts but can also now fine-tune their karts to increase their grade from common, fine, to rare, resulting in improved stats and better handling.

Season 1 “New World” also brings log-in rewards and daily event rewards to keep racers coming back.