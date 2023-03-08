Legendary ‘secret’ arcade game comes to consoles

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Akka Arrh never made it into the arcades but lives again thanks to a publishing partnership between Numskull Games and Atari.

The recently released “secret” arcade game Akka Arrh is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, along with its own bespoke Special Edition.

Thanks to a publishing partnership between independent video game publisher Numskull Games and Atari, it will be the first of a series of products to be released by the two from this year.

First created by Atari in the 1980s as a secret project, it was never released, but gained legendary status among collectors and gaming afficionados.

Akka Arrh combines the intrigue of an incredibly rare Atari arcade prototype with the unique creative vision of Jeff Minter to deliver a wave shooter that is insanely fun to play. Akka Arrh drips with Minter’s sense of humour, his love of psychedelic colour and light, and his ability to flat-out create games that are a joy to play.

Akka Arrh is the name of your star cannon, which you control from a fixed turret called the Sentinel. Your mission is to keep enemies from penetrating the Sentinel’s perimeter. If any of them slip through, you zoom into the lower field and take them out. Once cleared, zoom back out and continue defending.

A cascade of words, colour, shapes and sound flows around your turret as you desperately fight off swarms of inbound attackers. If enemies penetrate your perimeter you need to zoom into close range combat and beat them back, adjusting to a completely different perspective in the blink of an eye. Welcome to Jeff Minter’s Akka Arrh.

More information on Akka Arrh can be found here.