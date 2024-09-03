‘NHL 25’ features new intelligence system

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice-Q improves player responsiveness and is the foundation for the new ice hockey game’s updated mechanics.

The upcoming ice hockey game NHL 25 is built on a new logic-driven animation system, Ice-Q, which improves player responsiveness and serves as the foundation for the game’s updated mechanics.

New skating and AI features

Next-Gen Vision Control skating allows players to walk the blue line, square up to the puck carrier, and stay locked on goal. The empowered AI helps players execute plays with a refreshed playbook that improves power plays and opens the ice for better overall positioning and offensive opportunities.

Reactive Actions uses a series of new animations to make skaters more responsive in critical situations, increasing their urgency, collision avoidance and reliability.

“The new Ice-Q gameplay system represents a foundational shift in how players will experience the game, with its deep intelligence giving them complete control of the ice,” said Mike Inglehart, senior game design director of EA Vancouver.” Hockey is built different, with NHL 25 delivering greater authenticity, bigger team rivalries and inspired by the sport’s next-generation superstars who continue to redefine the game.”

Gameplay overhaul

NHL 25 includes gameplay changes, skill based one-timers, a new WOC Live Events structure, HUT Wildcard Mode, and a simplified, single-path XP progression shared across HUT.

Skill Based One-Timers enhance gameplay and create distinct moments. By reading the attacking zone and finding an open teammate, players are rewarded with the impact of a deadly one-timer, leading to heart-pumping scoring possibilities.

The new Grudge Match System tracks the history of matchups between teams across all major online and offline modes and enhances the series with special X-Factors that are earned in previous matchups against rival teams.

The introduction of Sapien Technology and the power of our Frostbite Engine on next-gen consoles delivers a visual uplift to character likeness.

Franchise Mode gets a revamp, starting with the Franchise Hub, featuring streamlined navigation that gives players access to new, relevant and easy-to-digest information.

First sibling trio to appear on EA cover

For the first time on an EA Sports game, three siblings appear on the cover. While brothers Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes each have created impressive careers with unique skill sets, they are renowned as a family for their exceptional skating ability and hockey IQ. Their ability to anticipate the game matches the way that Ice-Q opens up NHL 25 and gives players time and space to create plays.

Quinn Hughes, of the Vancouver Canucks, said: “We feel incredibly honoured to be on the cover of NHL 25. Being featured alongside my brothers is the sort of thing you dream about as a kid but could never imagine happening in real life.”

Jack Hughes, of the New Jersey Devils, said: “It was a very proud moment for all of us when we saw the Deluxe cover. It reminded us that on the ice, we’re competitors, always learning from each other, but off the ice, we’re brothers who love to play hockey.”

Luke Hughes, of the New Jersey Devils, said: “Being on the cover with my brothers is incredibly exciting,” said. “We have a one-of-a-kind hockey story growing up together and now a one-of-a-kind cover. We can’t wait for fans to experience NHL 25.”

Availability

NHL 25 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S from 4 October 2024 for R1399,95.

The Deluxe Edition is priced at R1899,95. It includes seven days of early access, 4600 NHL Points, HUT NHL player pack, HUT “Hockey is Family” objectives choice pack (x2, 82 OVR), HUT cover athlete choice pack (84 OVR, 1 of 8), HUT wildcard starter choice pack (84 OVR, 1 of 6), WOC battle pass XP boost (x2), exclusive WOC player set, and immediate reward in NHL 24 (Jack, Quinn, or Luke Hughes at 99 OVR).

Players who pre-order the deluxe edition by 13 September receive an additional HUT Hughes brothers choice pack (84 OVR).