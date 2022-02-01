Stream of the Day
Mad Maggie fights for survival in Apex Legends: Defiance
Apex Legends: Defiance’s latest legend, Mad Maggie, must stay alive after being sentenced to death by combat in the Apex Games.
Hang on tight – the floating city of Olympus seems to be crashing down in Apex Legends: Defiance. Meanwhile, Defiance’s newest Legend, Mad Maggie – a cutthroat punk-rock warlord and the Outlands’ meanest mad-lass – must fight to stay alive after being sentenced to death by combat in the Apex Games.
More details on Apex Legends: Defiance will be revealed in the coming days, leading up to the update’s launch on 8 February for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.
