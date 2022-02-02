Kaspersky features in sci-fi film

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cybersecurity company plays a crucial role in protecting Moonfall’s heroes on their historic journey to save Earth.

What if one day, humanity was threatened by the moon?

The epic sci-fi disaster film Moonfall is directed by Roland Emmerich, and written by Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen. It tells a story wherein a mysterious force knocks the moon out of its orbit and sends it hurtling on a collision course with Earth, jeopardising life as we know it.

With mere weeks until impact and the world on the brink of total annihilation, the fate of humankind depends on a NASA executive and former astronaut, her estranged colleague, and a conspiracy theorist. These unlikely heroes mount a seemingly impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love only to find out that our moon is not what we think it is.

In this thrilling film, Moonfall’s heroes travel on their mission to save Earth in a retired spacecraft with Kaspersky systems by their side to protect them on their journey. In the face of unknown threats, Kaspersky systems ensure the secure operation of their pivotal mission.

Say Emmerich and Kloser in a joint statement: “We thank Kaspersky and all of our wonderful brand partners for teaming up with us in making Moonfall. We look forward to our theatrical release next month and sharing in its success with all our collaborators.”

Andrew Winton, vice president of Global Marketing for Kaspersky, says: “Like in the movie where we protect the vital space mission of the heroes, our mission as a forward-thinking company is to build a safer world for humanity, whose future cannot be imagined without technological progress. It’s, therefore, especially important for the continual development and pursuit of space exploration to be actively driven by advanced technology. We can’t wait for global audiences to see this epic movie in cinemas and our part in the characters’ extraordinary journey.”

Moonfall lands in cinemas globally in February 2022.