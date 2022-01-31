Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus gets a new faction

Snowprint Studios has awakened the tombs for Necron players in its latest update of Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. The team at Snowprint Studios has released a video highlighting Necrons for new players.

Tacticus aims to deliver factions that are faithful representations of the tabletop experience, and the Necrons are no exception. This first-look video showcases the immediate threat players are faced with as they join the battle. Should players manage to defeat the Necron forces, they will earn the right to command them – as this video also teases playable Necron units. Snowprint knows that playing with one’s favourite faction is core to the Warhammer 40,000 ethos, so more factions will be revealed and explored in the future.

Creative director of Snowprint, Wilhelm Oesterberg says, “We have big ambitions to add a wide range of Warhammer 40,000 factions in Tacticus. In the Campaign game mode, players get to battle their rank-and-file units as well as prove their skill against higher-ranking characters. In the first Campaign – Indomitus – players will clash with the Necron core units, with the iconic Necron Warriors and Flayed Ones coming at them right from the start. We’re excited to share more about the playable Necron characters as we get closer to launch.”

Snowprint Studios provided the following information on Necron faction highlights:

Necron Warriors are ranged fighters with deadly Gauss Flayer Guns. They can be resurrected using Reanimation Protocols.

Necron Flayed Ones are deadly hand-to-hand troops with claws that can tear metal and flesh. Keeping them at a distance is vital.

Deathmarks snipe from long ranges and can focus on single targets. Combined with other troops they can finish any job.

For more information on Warhammer: 40,000: Tacticus, visit https://tacticusgame.com/