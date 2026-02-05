Lord of the Rings finale revisits big screen

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Oscar-dominating ‘The Return of the King’ screens in cinemas this month, with the earlier films available to stream now.

The final entry in the legendary The Lord of the Rings (LotR) trilogy will screen in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from 27 February 2026. The first two films are streaming now on Showmax, giving South Africans a chance to catch up before the big screen experience.

The third film, The Return of the King, made history at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004, winning all 11 Oscars for which it was nominated. The result places it alongside Titanic (1997)and Ben-Hur (1959) as the most awarded films in Academy Awards history. For high-fantasy fans, the opportunity to experience the climactic conclusion on the big screen is not to be missed.

Based on JRR Tolkien’s novels, LotR is regarded as one of cinema’s most influential collections, redefining large-scale storytelling through its world-building, performances, and technical ambition.

Released between 2001 and 2003, the movies were shot back-to-back in New Zealand, bringing Tolkien’s Middle-earth setting to life through then-groundbreaking visual effects, large-scale set pieces, and an ensemble cast including Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, and Cate Blanchett.

Each film builds on the central quest to destroy the One Ring, an artefact created by Sauron that corrupts its bearer and must be destroyed to defeat him. The Fellowship of the Ring establishes the journey and key characters, while The Two Towers expands the conflict with darker themes and larger battles. The creature Gollum, voiced by Andy Serkis, emerges as a central figure through a pioneering motion-capture performance. The story concludes with The Return of the King, bringing the journey to a decisive and emotional close.

More than two decades after the original release, LotR continues to be celebrated for enduring themes of friendship, courage and sacrifice, as well as a lasting influence on large-scale fantasy filmmaking. That legacy returns to the big screen when The Return of the King screens at Ster-Kinekor cinemas later this month (27 February 2026).

The full trilogy is available to stream on Showmax, alongside an animated prequel The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim .

With Sinners (2025) recently becoming the most Oscar-nominated film in history with 16 nods, The Return of the King’s long-standing tied record for wins may be overthrown this year.