Reggie Dinkins comedy streams on Showmax

The new TV series follows a humiliated athlete as he attempts to repair his public image by roping in an Oscar-winning movie-maker.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins centres on a disgraced former professional football star seeking to rehabilitate his public image with the help of a documentary filmmaker.

The comedy television series is streaming on Showmax from today (4 March 2026). Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) stars as Reggie Dinkins. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter films) plays the filmmaker Arthur Tobin, who follows Reggie in an attempt to document and reshape his comeback narrative.

Created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, and executive produced by Tina Fey alongside Morgan and others, the show blends elements of sports comedy with a mockumentary format. The documentary device allows the series to frame Reggie’s attempts at redemption through interviews, behind-the-scenes moments and staged public appearances.

Across its 10-episode first season, the story tracks Reggie’s efforts to win back fans, rebuild strained relationships and restore professional credibility. The narrative explores how reputation can shift in the public eye, particularly when media scrutiny and personal ambition intersect.

The supporting cast includes Erika Alexander, Precious Way, Jalyn Hall and Bobby Moynihan, alongside a range of guest performers. Together, the ensemble portrays the family members, colleagues and industry figures who influence Reggie’s attempt to re-establish himself.

With a focus on second chances and the mechanics of image management, the series presents a character-driven comedy anchored by Morgan’s performance in the lead role.