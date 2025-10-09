‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel streams on Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The anime film ‘The War of the Rohirrim’ tells a story of a legendary king’s battle that shaped Middle-earth’s future.

Set nearly two centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of a legendary king whose reign is shaped by war, courage, and the birth of one of Middle-earth’s most famous strongholds.

Part of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy universe, the anime film reveals a past chapter in the world of hobbits, wizards, and ancient kingdoms. It will stream on MM1 (DStv Channel 104) at 12:45PM tomorrow (11 October 2025), and on Showmax from Sunday (12 October).

The film follows king Helm Hammerhand and his House as they face an unexpected attack from a vengeful lord. Driven to the brink, Helm and his people make a final stand in the ancient stronghold that will one day be known as Helm’s Deep. Told through the narration of Éowyn, the story highlights the bravery and determination that defined Rohan’s early legacy.

The film is executive produced by Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson and directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell). The voice cast features Emmy Award winner Brian Cox (Succession) as Helm Hammerhand and Miranda Otto reprising her role as Éowyn from the original trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is available to stream on Showmax.