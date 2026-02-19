‘Cold Storage’ unleashes sci-fi outbreak

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Cold Storage follows two employees caught in a desperate fight for survival after a mutating, highly contagious fungus escapes a sealed facility.

The sci-fi horror-comedy is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (20 February 2026).

The story centres on Travis and Naomi during a night shift at a self-storage facility built atop a former military base, where a government-sealed organism escapes from the underground levels. As temperatures rise, the parasite unleashes brain-controlling, body-bursting mayhem on anything in its path. As a result, the pair is forced to work alongside a grizzled bioterror operative to survive the night and stop the threat from wiping out humanity.

Cold Storage cast and team

Travis “Teacake” Meacham is played by Joe Keery, fresh off Netflix’s sci-fi success as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things . He is joined by Georgina Campbell (Barbarian) as Naomi Williams. The ensemble features film heavyweight Liam Neeson, whose career spans decades and includes roles in films like Taken, Schindler’s List and The Grey. The cast includes Sosie Bacon, Vanessa Redgrave, Lesley Manville.

The film is directed by Jonny Campbell, whose acclaimed portfolio includes the BAFTA-winning series Shameless, the cult comedy Phoenix Nights, and the high-profile drama Westworld. The movie is written by David Koepp, one of the most successful screenwriters in history, known for global blockbusters such as Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and Spider-Man. The screenplay for Cold Storage is based on Koepp’s 2019 novel of the same name.

The production company behind the film is StudioCanal.