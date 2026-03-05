Showmax to shut down

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

MultiChoice says the streaming service will continue for now, while it prepares a transition in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

MultiChoice has informed subscribers that it plans to discontinue Showmax, the streaming platform it launched a decade ago as Africa’s answer to global services like Netflix.

In a message sent to customers, the company said the decision followed “a comprehensive review” by the Showmax board.

“Following a comprehensive review, the Showmax Board has taken the decision to discontinue the Showmax service in the near future,” runs the message.

The company said the move reflects “our focus on strengthening our overall digital offering and ensuring long-term sustainability in an increasingly competitive streaming environment”.

For now, nothing changes for subscribers.

“Importantly, at the moment there will be no interruption to your current service. You can continue streaming as usual, and no action is required from you at this time.”

MultiChoice also said customers would receive further information about the transition.

“Showmax subscribers are a priority for us, and we are working on plans to ensure clear communication and a smooth transition when the time comes.”

The announcement marks a dramatic turn for a service that was once at the centre of MultiChoice’s long-term strategy.

From flagship to rethink

When Showmax launched in 2015, it was positioned as the group’s response to the rise of streaming video. The platform carried a mix of international series, local productions and African content libraries, with ambitions to scale across the continent.

For MultiChoice, streaming represented the future of television as traditional satellite subscriptions began to decline globally.

Over the years, the company invested heavily in Showmax’s technology, marketing and content slate, commissioning original productions and expanding the service into multiple African markets.

But the economics of subscription streaming in Africa have proved difficult.

Internet access remains uneven across the continent, and mobile data costs can make video streaming expensive for many households. Payment infrastructure, piracy and income levels all influence how quickly subscription services can grow.

Global competition also intensified during the same period. Netflix expanded aggressively into Africa, Amazon Prime Video followed, and international studios began launching their own streaming platforms.

For a regional service trying to match global content libraries, the cost of staying competitive rose sharply.

Relaunch and partnerships

In early 2024, MultiChoice relaunched the platform with a new technology base and a strategic partnership with NBCUniversal. The new platform was built using technology from NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, and the American media company took a minority stake in the venture.

The relaunch introduced new content packages and streaming tiers, including a mobile-focused sports offering built around Premier League football.

At the time, MultiChoice positioned the revamped service as a long-term investment designed specifically for African audiences.

The partnership also reflected a broader shift toward collaboration with international studios to secure premium content while sharing technology infrastructure.

Pressure on the streaming model

Despite those changes, the global streaming market has become far more competitive than when Showmax first launched.

Major platforms now spend billions of dollars annually on content and technology. Even established streaming services have faced pressure to reach profitability after years of aggressive expansion.

For regional players, competing with those budgets has become increasingly difficult.

The decision to discontinue Showmax suggests MultiChoice is preparing to rethink how streaming fits into its broader business.

“Streaming remains central to our strategy,” the company told subscribers. “We will continue to invest in premium content, technology innovation and partnerships to deliver the best possible entertainment experience to our customers.”

The wording indicates that the group is likely to pursue a new streaming approach rather than abandon the sector altogether.

A shifting video landscape

MultiChoice itself is undergoing a period of structural change. The company’s acquisition by French media group Canal+ is expected to reshape its operations and strategic direction across Africa.

Canal+ already operates satellite and streaming services in several regions, and the integration of MultiChoice into that ecosystem could influence how digital platforms are structured in future.

At the same time, viewer habits continue to shift toward on-demand streaming, mobile viewing and hybrid content models that combine live television with digital distribution.

For broadcasters that built their business on satellite subscriptions, the transition toward streaming has proved complex and expensive.

What happens next

MultiChoice has not yet provided a timeline for when Showmax will shut down, and the company says the service will continue to operate normally in the meantime.

“We will share further details well in advance, including timelines and any future steps, should they be required.”

Subscribers are therefore likely to see the platform remain active for some time while MultiChoice prepares whatever replaces it.

What that replacement might look like remains unclear. However, the company’s message to customers suggests that streaming itself remains part of the long-term plan.

“Streaming remains central to our strategy,” it says

Leslie Adams, sales director at Reach Africa, a leading Connected TV and streaming specialist, said that the streaming industry globally was moving out of its ‘growth at all costs’ phase. Whereas it previously prioritised subscriber count, it was moving into “a period where sustainable economics and scale matter far more”.

“Content costs continue to rise, from premium series to sports rights, which makes it increasingly difficult for platforms to compete without significant scale,” he said. “As a result, consolidation across the sector is inevitable, and we’re likely to see more moves like these.

“At the same time, we’re also seeing more bundling, aggregation and advertising-supported models emerge as platforms search for new revenue streams. For viewers, this likely means fewer standalone services, but stronger platforms, more bundled offerings and a growing mix of subscription and ad-supported viewing options.”

For viewers who adopted Showmax as one of the continent’s earliest home-grown streaming platforms, the announcement signals the end of an era. It is also the beginning of another phase in the race to define Africa’s streaming future.