‘Sinners’ leads tight Oscars best picture race

Nominations are unusually spread across ten films with 4-16 total nods, rather than a clear two-horse race.

Ten films are in close contention for best picture at the 98th Academy Awards, with no clear frontrunner emerging ahead of the ceremony.

Sinners leads the nominations with a record-breaking 16 nods. The best picture category, however, reflects a particularly crowded field. One Battle After Another follows with 13 total nominations, while Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value and Frankenstein each secured nine. Hamnet received eight.

The previous record for the most nominations stood at 14, shared by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).

Sinners, which released in April 2025, is written and directed by Ryan Coogler. The story follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B Jordan, as they return to their hometown and confront unresolved tensions alongside a growing supernatural threat. The film’s wide-ranging nominations across creative and technical categories position it as a formidable presence in the best picture race, though not an uncontested one.

Rather than coalescing around a single dominant frontrunner, this year’s race appears fragmented, with different films attracting backing from different Academy branches. The nominees include Bugonia, F1, The Secret Agent, and Train Dreams.

With contestants drawing substantial support and several films emerging as plausible winners, the 98th Academy Awards reflect a year defined less by dominance than by depth. Winners will be revealed on 15 March.

2026 Oscar nominations

The 2026 Oscar nominations, announced last week (22 January), include: