‘Wuthering Heights’ unfolds love and obsession

Inspired by a literary classic, the new adaptation delivers a turbulent story shaped by desire and conflict.

Wuthering Heights, a new movie interpretation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, presents a turbulent love story set against the stark Yorkshire moors of England.

The romantic drama is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (13 February 2026), opening over the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, the film follows the deeply entangled lives of the Earnshaw and Linton families, shaped by class divisions, resentment, and unresolved desire. At its centre is the volatile bond between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, examined through themes of obsession, emotional conflict, and lasting consequences.

Margot Robbie (Barbie and The Wolf of Wall Street) stars as Catherine, with Jacob Elordi (Euphoria and The Kissing Booth) taking on the role of Heathcliff. They are joined by a supporting cast that includes Hong Chau (The Whale), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Alison Oliver (Saltburn), Martin Clunes (Doc Martin), and Ewan Mitchell (House of the Dragon).

First published in 1847 under the pen name Ellis Bell, Wuthering Heights is the only novel by English author Emily Brontë. Its reception at the time was divided, with critics reacting strongly to its depiction of cruelty, obsession, and the way it challenged Victorian ideas about morality, religion, and class.

Over the decades, the novel’s reputation has shifted sharply. Now widely regarded as a cornerstone of English literature, it has continued to attract filmmakers and theatre-makers drawn to its intensity and bleak atmosphere, ensuring the story remains a recurring reference point across screen and stage.