‘Hamnet’ releases today with 8 Oscar nods

The historical drama explores the theme of loss in the household of renowned 16th century playwright Shakespeare.

Hamnet, a historical tragedy exploring the family life of William Shakespeare and his wife, has been nominated for eight Oscars for the 98th Academy Awards. The movie is in contention for best picture, best actress, best director, best adapted screenplay, best original score, best costume design, best production design and best casting.

Hamnet is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas, Nu Metro theatres, and at The Bioscope from today (30 January 2026). The fictional account follows the death of the couple’s 11-year-old son, Hamnet, and examines how the loss shapes the lives of those left behind. Set in late sixteenth-century England, the film focuses on grief, memory, and family relationships rather than Shakespeare’s public life.

Photo courtesy UPI media.

It is adapted from Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel and directed by Chloé Zhao, who co-wrote the screenplay with O’Farrell. Notably, Zhao has now made Academy Awards history as the first woman of colour to receive two best director nominations, following her win for Nomadland (2020). Her previous films include Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015), The Rider (2017), and Eternals (2021).

Jessie Buckley, who plays Shakespeare’s wife, won the 2026 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress. At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, She won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, with Hamnet receiving the Best Motion Picture – Drama award.

Photo courtesy UPI media.

The movie draws on real historical events. William Shakespeare, the English playwright and poet regarded as one of the most influential figures in literary history, and his wife Agnes Hathaway had a son named Hamnet, who died in 1596. Little is known about the circumstances of his death.

The loss occurred during a formative period in Shakespeare’s life and career. The plot uses this historical context as a foundation, blending documented facts with fictionalised interpretation to explore the personal impact of the tragedy on the family.

Hamnet stars Paul Mescal (Gladiator II) as William. The cast includes Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, Noah Jupe, Zac Wishart, James Lintern, Justine Mitchell, Eva Wishart, Effie Linnen, David Wilmot, Freya Hannan-Mills, and Dainton Anderson.