Quality meets affordability in LG mid-year sale

LG Electronics, renowned for its cutting-edge home consumer electronics, is once again running its popular mid-year promotion. From now until 1 July, consumers can immerse themselves in a world of discounted LG Electronics products that promise to elevate their home entertainment experience. From tech enthusiasts to movie buffs, to music aficionados, this sale offers something for numerous interests. It is an opportunity for anyone to invest in premium entertainment at lower prices.

LG provided the following information on the range of products that will be part of the promotion:

Television extravaganza: Elevate your viewing experience

LG 55-inch OLED CS3 4K 120Hz Gaming Smart TV

Experience the pinnacle of visual perfection with the LG 55” OLED Smart TV. Dive into a world of unmatched clarity, with infinite contrast, perfect black and rich vivid colour. Powered by the only processor specifically designed for OLED, the α9 Ai processor 4K Gen6, delivers advanced sound and picture quality, that’s both convenient and easy to use. Support for both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision create a truly immersive cinematic experience. Enjoy ultimate gameplay with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD Freesync, and a 0.1ms response time. Originally priced at R25,999, seize this opportunity during the sale and bring home the LG 55” OLED Smart TV for only R20,999—a saving you simply can’t afford to miss.

LG 75-inch QNED 816 4K UHD 120Hz Smart TV

Immerse yourself in vivid colours and lifelike images with the LG 75” QNED 4K UHD Smart TV. Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology combine to deliver richer, more accurate colours in stunning 4K quality. The 120Hz native panel ensures smooth motion during sports and action-packed scenes. Enjoy a powerful gaming experience in 4K @120HZ with HDMI 2.1, QMS, HFR, VRR, and game optimiser. The slim bezel design and stylish height adjustable stand adds a touch of elegance to your viewing space. This TV is now available at a discounted price of R29,999, offering you a generous R7 000 in savings.

LG 65-inch NanoCell 776 4K UHD Smart TV

With over a billion pure colours and sharp 4K images, the LG 65” NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV is a must-have. NanoCell technology ensures vibrant visuals, while the webOS smart platform provides seamless access to popular streaming services. Instantly transform your living room into a movie theatre with Filmmaker mode and HDR10 Pro. Enhance your gaming experience with built-in game optimiser and ALLM technology. Originally priced at R15 999 this TV can now be yours for only R12 999.

Sensational speakers: Raise your audio adventures

LG XBOOM portable Bluetooth Party speaker

Turn up the volume and ignite your gatherings with the LG XBOOM XL7s portable Bluetooth party speaker. Experience booming 250W output with up to 18 hours of battery-powered play time. Bring your music to life with custom text and dynamic lighting features via the XBOOM App. Usually retailing at R11,999, this speaker is available for R9,999 during the sale, offering you a fantastic R2,000 discount on the ultimate party companion.

LG MR11 Home Theatre System, 2300W, 4.2Ch

Immerse yourself in the power of sound with the LG MR11 2300W, 4.2Ch Home theatre system. With an extreme power output of 2300W and 4.2 channels, including 2 x 12” subwoofers, this system delivers bass you can feel. The LG XBOOM application for Android and iOS allows you to customise your audio experience, while mood lighting sets the perfect ambiance. Get it now at the special discounted price of R12,999.

LG S65Q, 420W, 3.1ch high-resolution audio soundbar

Enhance your audio adventures with the LG S65Q 3.1ch high-resolution audio soundbar featuring DTS Virtual:X technology. Enjoy high-resolution audio with 3.1 channels and 420W of power. LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, elevates music and movie enjoyment for the ultimate experience. Control your sound with the LG Soundbar application and connect effortlessly with Bluetooth connectivity to your TV. Save a whopping R2,000 and get this ultimate audio companion now for only R4,999.