B&O’s luxury audio sets many new bars

Photo courtesy Bang & Olufsen

If it’s Bang & Olufsen, one can expect no compromise on quality … or price, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

I’ve seen premium packaging and carry cases on headphones before, but nothing like this. When the Beoplay H100 emerge from a beige cowhide leather carrying bag, they bring with them a sense of revelation. The look and feel – or rather, the reverent touch – that the headphones elicit, with their combination of aluminium, titanium, lambskin and fabric, is unlike anything this category has delivered to us before.

Of course, such luxury has its price, and Bang & Olufsen has never shied away from making that clear. The Danish audio brand has spent decades refining the art of combining high-end materials with audiophile-grade sound, and the Beoplay H100 is its latest mission to prove that premium can be practical.

What is it?

The Beoplay H100 headphones are designed to deliver uncompromising audio quality, wrapped in materials that wouldn’t be out of place in a high-end fashion boutique. Lambskin leather, polished aluminium, and scratch-resistant glass are all part of the package. And while many manufacturers slap the word “premium” onto their marketing, B&O backs it up with craftsmanship that is tangible.

Beneath the luxurious surface, the H100 is packed with audio technology. It supports Hi-Res audio up to 40kHz in wired mode, boasts a spatial audio experience optimised for Dolby Atmos, and comes equipped with 10 microphones dedicated to active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes.

The modular design is another standout feature. Unlike most headphones that are effectively disposable once key components wear out, the H100 allows one to replace the ear cushions, inner headband, and even the battery – a nod to longevity that’s rare in this segment. This approach not only extends the lifespan of the product but also contributes to sustainability, which is an increasing concern among luxury tech buyers.

The H100 features a scratch-resistant glass touch interface for gesture-based controls, allowing users to adjust volume, change tracks, and take calls with a swipe. The right-side wheel controls volume, while the left-side wheel adjusts transparency and ANC levels, giving users precise control over the listening environment. This combination of tactile and touch-sensitive controls creates an experience that is intuitive and – do I need to say this again? – premium.

B&O’s spatial audio with head tracking is designed to immerse listeners in a three-dimensional soundstage. While spatial audio itself isn’t new, B&O claims that the H100’s implementation is more refined, keeping the audio experience consistent even as listeners moves their head. This makes it particularly appealing for those who enjoy immersive content, but one can take the claim with a pinch of salt, so subtle is the promised improvement.

The H100 includes Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint pairing, allowing users to switch seamlessly between two devices. A wired USB-C audio option ensures lossless Hi-Res audio playback, though the lack of a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack may be a dealbreaker for some.

B&O has promised support for high-resolution wireless codecs via a future software updates but, as of now, it relies on SBC and AAC – formats that fall short of true high-fidelity wireless audio.

That said, the Beoplay H100 epresents the culmination of decades of B&O’s pursuit of perfect sound. Inspired by the brand’s rich heritage in acoustics, the H100 takes cues from its predecessors while integrating cutting-edge advancements. B&O has a long history of designing products that balance aesthetics and audio precision, dating back to its first speakers and radios that were as much about visual elegance as they were about sound quality.

Every element of the H100 reflects this legacy. The choice of materials, the engineering of the sound profile, and intuitive controls are built upon years of research and refinement. By combining timeless design with modern technology, Bang & Olufsen aims to create a product that feels as special years down the line as it does on day one.

How much will it cost in South Africa?

The Beoplay H100 retails for an astonishing R36,999– a price that firmly places it in the ultra-premium category. It is usually available through the Bang & Olufsen retail store in Sandton City, but seems to sell out as fast as the store can bring it in.

Photo courtesy Bang & Olufsen

Why does it matter?

Premium headphones often fall into one of two categories: fashion accessories that sound decent or audiophile gear that makes no effort to be stylish. The Beoplay H100 aims to be both, appealing to those who want serious audio quality but refuse to compromise on materials and design. The replaceable components also introduce an element of sustainability – something rarely considered at this level of luxury. If Bang & Olufsen can convince buyers that they’re making a long-term investment rather than a temporary indulgence, the H100 could redefine expectations for high-end headphones. The demand already witnessed in South Africa suggests they have succeeded.

Photo courtesy Bang & Olufsen

What are the biggest negatives?

Eye-watering price tag – At R36,999, it’s competing with the best in both the luxury and audiophile spaces.

– At R36,999, it’s competing with the best in both the luxury and audiophile spaces. No 3.5mm jack – Wired listening requires a USB-C connection, limiting compatibility.

– Wired listening requires a USB-C connection, limiting compatibility. Hi-Res wireless support delayed – While promised in a future update, the lack of LDAC or aptX Adaptive at launch feels like an oversight.

What are the biggest positives?

Outstanding build quality – A blend of leather, aluminium, and glass makes it feel as luxurious as it looks.

– A blend of leather, aluminium, and glass makes it feel as luxurious as it looks. Modular design for longevity – Replaceable battery, ear cushions, and headband mean it should last far longer than typical high-end headphones.

– Replaceable battery, ear cushions, and headband mean it should last far longer than typical high-end headphones. Refined audio experience – Spatial audio, head tracking, and B&O’s tuning deliver an immersive and highly detailed soundstage.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.