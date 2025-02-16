Traditional sounds harmonise with sonic tech

Musicians Guy Butter and Madala Kunene. Photo supplied.

Audiophiles have been invited to listen to the Dolby Atmos and binaural audio master files for a new song by Guy Buttery and Madala Kunene.

A new song from South African artist Guy Buttery’s upcoming album, featuring legendary Zulu musician Dr Madala Kunene, has been released using a method that blends traditional sounds with modern innovation.

The new track, titled Werner Meets Egberto In Manaus, is available for audiophiles, with Dolby Atmos and binaural audio master files online.

“If you want to get even closer to the final sonic picture we had in mind for my upcoming record Orchestrations,” says Buttery in his newsletter.

The Atmos Masters (MP4 files) can be played on a home theatre, TV or sound bar with Atmos, or via a newer Apple Mac, or direct from a phone. The binaural masters (BIN files) are also available, says Buttery, “strictly for use with one’s headphones of choice”.

Orchestras album cover. Photo supplied

Both file types are available exclusively via Bandcamp to download and are received via a private email link.

“These particular file formats are how Orchestrations was always envisioned to be heard,” says Buttery. “It’s a wild one and a bit of a beast to wrangle at times but I really dig what we did with it in the end.”

He says Madala harmonised some epic vocal stacks, free-styled a truly beautiful solo and laid down some properly psychedelic isitolotolo (jaws harp).

In celebration of Orchestrations’ release (20 February 2025), Buttery will host two live performances and listening sessions about the album, unpacking the creative process in a question-and-answer format.

Tickets for the live performance can be purchased here: