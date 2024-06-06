Acer debuts stereoscopic 3D camera

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Acer’s has unveiled a SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo camera, a compact 3D device that captures stereoscopic images that one views in immersive 3D.

“The SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera completes Acer’s stereoscopic 3D portfolio, providing solutions from content capturing and creation, to display and interaction,” said Bennie Budler, consumer business manager at Acer Africa. “We hope to empower users to capture the world around them in stunning stereoscopic 3D through the new camera and we’re excited to see the possibilities and the amazing content they will be able to create and share.”

With 8 megapixels per eye resolution, a built-in selfie mirror, and a weatherproof exterior, the pocket-sized Acer SpatialLabs Eyes Stereo Camera works well to capture outdoor moments. Its setup enhances shooting experiences with carefully calibrated lens alignment, and an advanced optical system to photograph subjects with greater 3D depth and detail.

Bennie Budler, consumer business manager at Acer Africa

SpatialLabs Eyes is equipped with auto and touch focus capabilities, enhanced with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for smooth and steady footage. An option for manual mode is available, which provides flexibility to calibrate ISO, white balance, and shutter speed settings for better control of image output.

The outer material is glossed with a shale black coat, while its lens cap and selfie mirror enclosures are layered with aluminium lining to present. The camera received the 2024 Red Dot and iF Design awards.

The camera enables real-time 3D streaming, letting one share 3D content live on YouTube, and other streaming platforms with the new Acer SpatialLabs Player 3.0. Video chatting will be available through the SpatialLabs video call widget later this year, enabling engaging, high-resolution 3D video conferencing on apps such as Teams (1080p), Zoom (720p), and Google Meet (1080p), with customisable depth features available to add more layers of realism during calls.

It comes with a downloadable gallery feature so users can look back at their 3D portfolio and re-experience their immersive 3D journey.

Acer is expanding its developer tools for SpatialLabs technology with the latest SpatialLabs Unreal 5.3, Unity 2021.3 LTS, and 2022.3 LTS plug-ins which will be available by the end of May 2024. The SpatialLabs Model Viewer application will come with a new Pro version that is compatible with the SpatialLabs Pro series devices.

SpatialLabs Model Viewer Pro enriches new features for commercial use cases and helps create 3D product portfolios, made simpler with presentation mode to seamlessly present multiple 3D models. Customisation tools for adding overlay logos and backgrounds are available.

