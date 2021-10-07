LG releases new range of UltraGear Monitors

LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors have long been an industry staple, delivering cutting-edge hardware, ergonomics, and good design to gamers across the world. With two new additions to the range, LG says it seeks to give gamers everything they need to improve their game. The new UltraGear monitors will launch in South Africa on 13 October 2021.

The two new models are the 24GN600-B and 27GN650-B monitors, which feature slim bezels, fast response times, and high refresh rates.

The 24GN600-B full-HD monitor comes in at 23.8 inches and houses an IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, which means smoother gameplay and a faster response time. This is further supported by an ultra-fast refresh rate of 144Hz for rapid responses. With HDR10 True Colours, players can immerse in realistic gaming environments with rich, true-to-life colours and contrast. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

“We know that in gaming, every split second counts. This is why we have developed a range of gaming monitors that are fast enough to keep up with whatever you throw their way,” says Grant Kruger, business lead ID/IT at LG Electronics South Africa.

The larger 27-inch 27GN650-B monitor also features a 144Hz refresh rate, outstanding colour accuracy, and dynamic contrast. It’s also Nvidia-tested and G-Sync compatible, meaning that gamers can enjoy smoother visuals on screen, and frames take a lot quicker to load. Its screen is virtually borderless and can be adjusted to a gamer’s comfort needs.

For more information on LG’s monitors, visit https://www.lg.com/za/gaming-monitors.